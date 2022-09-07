Theresa Kuhns

 MARYLAND MUNICIPAL LEAGUE PHOTO

Calvert County resident Theresa Kuhns is the unanimous choice of a national search committee to serve as the next chief executive officer of the Maryland Municipal League.

Kuhns' appointment, which will be effective Oct. 24, was announced Monday by the Maryland Municipal League's board of directors.

