Calvert County resident Theresa Kuhns is the unanimous choice of a national search committee to serve as the next chief executive officer of the Maryland Municipal League.
Kuhns' appointment, which will be effective Oct. 24, was announced Monday by the Maryland Municipal League's board of directors.
Kuhns, who has served in government affairs and leadership capacities with the Southern Maryland Realtors Association and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, succeeds Scott Hancock, who has served as the Annapolis-based organization’s CEO for 27 years.
“I believe municipalities can have an impact,” Kuhns told Southern Maryland News when asked why she sought the post. “This is an exciting time in Annapolis with a big change of guard in the legislature. This change in Maryland Municipal League leadership is part of that change and its exciting to be part of that.”
Kuhns noted the uniqueness of each of Maryland’s incorporated towns and cities — from Baltimore city to Ocean City — including Southern Maryland’s five municipalities.
In addition to meeting with representatives at the Maryland Municipal League's Annapolis office, Kuhns, a Huntingtown resident who is originally from New Jersey, plans to do some outreach statewide.
“I will certainly be going to them,” she said. “I hope to get to all the municipalities and look forward to meet all of the board members.”
Kuhns said the the league's fall conference next month in Annapolis will be “a great opportunity” to meet those involved with municipal government.
“We are very fortunate,” Chesapeake Beach Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney told Southern Maryland News. "She’s very qualified and everybody is excited. ... We are going to miss Scott Hancock. He’s a legend. But I’m looking forward to the transition.”
In a press release from the Maryland Municipal League announcing her appointment, Kuhns noted the league serves as a voice for 1.5 million Marylanders. The nonprofit membership association was founded in 1936 and represents over 150 municipalities.
Of the collective state of Maryland’s incorporated towns and cities, Kuhns said in the current uncertain economic times state residents “are on Main Street Maryland. They’re opening new businesses and we’re positioned to be a leader in the new normal coming out of COVID-19.”
College Park Mayor Pro Tem Denise Mitchell, who is president of the organization’s board of directors, stated in the group's press release that she and her colleagues “are confident Theresa is the right person to take the helm as we begin our next chapter.”