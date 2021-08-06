Noting that the Delta variant is yielding new COVID-19 cases in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced Thursday that, effective Sept. 1, employees in 48 state facilities will be required to show proof of vaccination or adhere to strict face-covering requirements and submit to regular testing.
“We know that right now the Delta variant accounts for nearly 100% of the new cases currently being sequenced in Maryland and it accounts for 93% of all cases nationwide,” Hogan stated. “We also understand it may cause more severe illness than earlier variants. We do need to take the Delta variant very seriously.”
The new vaccination protocols will apply to state employees in the Department of Health’s 11 state health care facilities, the 12 Department of Juvenile Services facilities, the Department of Public Safety and Corrections’ six detention centers and 18 correctional facilities and the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.
State employees at those facilities need to receive their first does of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 1.
Hogan called on Maryland’s private nursing homes to adopt similar protocols for their employees. The governor stated that if nursing home operators don’t take this action “state health officials are prepared to take further actions if necessary.”
Citizens who are refusing to get vaccinated are being urged to reconsider their decision.
“Please, just get the damn vaccine,” Hogan stated. “The vaccines are free, safe, they work and they are widely available everywhere across the state at thousands of distribution points, including hundreds of pharmacies and primary care providers.”
The wide area where the free vaccines are available includes Southern Maryland, where all three health departments are providing shots to anyone 12 and over.
Additionally, in St. Mary’s, a first-dose vaccination clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. during the NAACP’s “Back to School Fair” at John G. Lancaster Park. The second dose for that vaccine will be given Sept. 3 at the county health department office in Leonardtown.
In Calvert, a vaccine clinic will be held in the county’s largest subdivision, Chesapeake Ranch Estates in Lusby on Monday, Aug. 16 from 5-7 p.m.
Charles County’s special vaccination clinic sites this week are Monday, Aug. 9, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Indian Head’s Village Green Park and Pavilion; Tuesday, Aug. 10, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Waldorf Jaycees; Friday, Aug. 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the New Life Church in La Plata.
Additionally, there will be vaccination clinics at eight different schools and at the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department between Aug. 9–20.
For locations and times, go to charlescountyhealth.org.