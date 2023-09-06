Rural legacy grants awarded by state board of public works

All of Maryland's 23 counties have rural legacy areas, with over 120,885 acres preserved in 24 years.

Maryland’s rural locations reaped benefits from the latest state board of public works meeting Aug. 23. Josh Kurtz, the state's natural resources secretary who also serves as the chairman of the Rural Legacy Board, said he was pleased with the three-member panel’s award of $34.6 million in grants for the Old Line State’s four regions.

The allocation, Kurtz stated, is “the highest amount that has ever been allocated for rural legacy and it goes directly toward investing in our rural economies.”


  

