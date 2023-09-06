Maryland’s rural locations reaped benefits from the latest state board of public works meeting Aug. 23. Josh Kurtz, the state's natural resources secretary who also serves as the chairman of the Rural Legacy Board, said he was pleased with the three-member panel’s award of $34.6 million in grants for the Old Line State’s four regions.
The allocation, Kurtz stated, is “the highest amount that has ever been allocated for rural legacy and it goes directly toward investing in our rural economies.”
The rural legacy program was established in 1997. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources estimated the grants will protect approximately 7,400 acres.
While only 17% of those acres are in Southern Maryland — the Eastern Shore region topped the state with 34% of the acres funded for preservation — the projects that are on the list represent some significant undertakings by the region’s stakeholders.
Arguably one of the most provocative is the awarding of a $824,443 state grant for the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area in St. Mary’s County.
According to state synopsis, the Rural Legacy Board approved the tract’s designation in 2006. The 246-acre parcel is located directly across Route 235 from Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
The state grant matches the U.S. Navy’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration funds, which will be used to acquire conservation easements to protect farmland, forests, wetland and wildlife.
A project profile issued by the defense department notes the area is a “principal location for the research, development, test and evaluation of naval aircraft. Due to the inherent risk in test flights, as well as the noise from aircraft — including supersonic operations — the Navy is working to limit development pressures underneath the test range airspace and installation flight routes to increase safety and quality of life.”
Other regional projects designated to receive funds the Mattawoman Forrest Rural Legacy Area ($495,000) and the Zekiah Rural Legacy Area ($1.5 million), both in Charles County, and Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area ($637,254).
“It really does just underscore the state’s continued partnership in preserving farmlands and forests, and also all of our natural areas,” Gov. Wes Moore (D) stated during the board of public works’ brief discussion prior to its unanimous approval of the rural legacy grant package.
In a press release, state natural resources officials noted all of Maryland’s 23 counties have rural legacy areas and more than 120,885 acres have been preserved in the program’s 24-year history.