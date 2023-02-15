The St. Mary’s commissioners had a full slate of agenda items at their Feb. 14 meeting, including approval of several grants and continued discussion on a proposed YMCA.
A total of $185,000 of the American Rescue grant was allocated to personal protective equipment for the St. Mary’s County EMS Division and mobile office for its department of emergency services.
An amount of $45,000 will go toward replacing a vehicle for the St. Mary’s County Health Department, and $250,000 was earmarked toward a failing dam at the Breton Bay Golf and Country Club.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted that some of his constituents had wondered why some of the funds would go toward a private club, though Breton Bay Recreation Inc. Board of Directors President Kevin McCleaf clarified that the club was open to the public as well.
The commissioners also approved fiscal 2023 Police Accountability, Community and Transparency grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, in the amount of $170,796.
“How many people take advantage of this training,” Hewitt asked, referring to a virtual reality program offered.
“It will be rolled out to 100% of our law enforcement personnel,” said Capt. David Yingling. He added that the program teaches a “deescalation and proper tactics when approaching critical incidents to lessen the likelihood of a negative outcome.”
Still in the sheriff’s office, the board moved to approve a budget amendment related to the fully executed cooperative reimbursement agreement from the Maryland Department of Human Services for Child Support Enforcement, which increased the grant funding to $522,259 and realigns the additional county funding needed from within the sheriff's budget to bring the total county funding required to $317,087.
YMCA bill saga continues
The commissioners received an update on House and Senate bills from Assistant County Attorney John Sterling Houser, and the YMCA funding bill remained in the spotlight.
House Bill 575 — proposed by Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) and Del. Todd Morgan (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) — is cross-filed with Senate Bill 458, filed by Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), to allow the commissioners to borrow up to $15 million specifically for the YMCA. However, it contains stipulations, including that the YMCA initiate a capital campaign which raises at least $4 million.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) filed his own bond authority legislation, House Bill 623, requesting the ability for the county commissioners to borrow a total of $56 million for building projects, including the $15 million for the YMCA. This is more directly in line with what the commissioner board requested.
“The commissioners have been placed into a situation where we have two bills that requested bonding authority for $56 million,” Hewitt said. “One of them is what we’ll call a clean bill and one is a bill with a contingency. … A clean bill is the preference. It’s what county government has done."
Hewitt said there is a "proverbial red flag" regarding who determines when that contingency is met — the commissioners or state legislators.
Houser said he had not heard from any members of the delegation, though he did note that Bailey has requested a letter setting forth a summation of the discussion.
“Does this commissioner like a clean bill? Absolutely. Do I like being put in this position where we have two bills to pick from? ... It’s not something we wanted. We requested $56 million and the delegation split it up," Hewitt said.
Town reapplies for A&E designation
Leonardtown Town Administrator Laschelle McKay and Chris Kaselemis, the county's economic development director, requested a letter of support renewal for re-designation of the town's Arts & Entertainment District.
Leonardtown was designated Southern Maryland’s only A&E District in 2013 and is one of just 29 such districts in the state.
McKay also gave a presentation on Leonardtown’s burgeoning entertainment. She spoke about the town’s various activities and events, and discussed this spring’s Ltown Alley, which is a network of art-themed alleys, as well as the installation of decorative arches at The Wharf and on Fenwick Street.
She also announced that the old Bell Motor Company building will soon have 20 container spaces for small shops.
McKay added that work on the third phase of the downtown plan includes 400 acres of Tudor Hall Farm.
“We’re very lucky to have 400 acres of waterfront land ... for us to grow into,” she said of the land, which will include a boardwalk extension, amphitheater and a trail system. “We definitely believe it’s the future of the downtown.”
“Leonardtown’s great,” Hewitt said. “And under your reign it’s been wonderful.”
He asked about the outdoor seating and the ensuing parking issues, which McKay said is alleviated by pedestrian and parking signage.
“People just need to know how to find it,” she said.
Interim title removed
David Weiskopf was officially named county administrator, a position he had been acting in following a period of medical leave and the subsequent retirement of Rebecca Bridgett.
Catherine Pratson, director of human resources, noted there were some strong candidates and that the field was narrowed down to 12, then six, then two candidates.
Weiskopf, who had previously served as the county's attorney, was making $179,350 as interim administrator. According to a public information officer, his salary is now $212,000.
“Thank you commissioners,” Weiskopf said, to which Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) said with a laugh, “We haven’t voted yet.”
Commissioner Scott Ostrow (R) was not present at the morning part of the commissioners' meeting, but did attend an afternoon work session on the county's fiscal 2024 budget.
The commissioners will next meet Feb. 28.