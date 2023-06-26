Big changes are coming to St. Mary's County's most northern elementary school.
On June 21, the board of education approved the budget for major renovations to Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School, as well as a contract for restroom renovations at Oakville Elementary.
The budget of $17,689,000 was approved to renovate Dent Elementary School. The dollars will go toward major interior renovations as well as some exterior windows and the playground at the school in Mechanicsville on Route 6.
“The scope of the project includes a little bit, perhaps, of the whole school,” Paula Laino, the school system's design and construction director, said. “We're doing flooring, ceiling, roof work, HVAC, all the mechanicals, the boiler plant, fire alarm, furniture.”
The budget will also go toward improving the school's security vestibule, courtyard windows, the health suite and installing a larger generator for cold weather.
A video shown at the meeting showcased a mockup of the renovations, including a new theme based around the school’s dolphin mascot.
“Here, we leave the open ocean and travel down the sunny shore; a yellow hallway that connects the main lobby to the media center and classrooms beyond,” the video said.
The first phase of the project will begin this summer and focus on the left-front corner of the building. A timeline presented by Laino estimates the renovations to finish by August 2025 with major renovations such as the media center and gym to take place during summer months.
The budget was approved unanimously by the board.
“I’m just absolutely thrilled that we’re going to be able to take care of Lettie Marshall Dent,” Vice Chairman Cathy Allen said.
Laino also presented a request to increase the budget for restroom renovations at Oakville Elementary School from $150,000 to $259,103.56.
“All of this started on one of my visits to the school,” Laino said. “I realized the conditions of the bathrooms were not only deteriorating, but lacking in ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] requirements.”
The budget increase will go toward the renovation of eight restrooms in the school that currently have damaged fixtures and lack accessible features such as grab bars, Laino said.
The total budget for the restrooms at Oakville Elementary will be $259,103.56 for demolition and renovation. This budget includes a $20,000 contingency for unpredicted expenses. The board approved the budget unanimously.
Virtual learning days could be here to stay
Toward the end of the meeting, Chief Strategic Officer Jeff Maher presented the results of a survey given to students, parents and community members about virtual learning days in St. Mary’s County for future school years. The school system piloted turning a couple of early dismissal days in the second half of last school year into virtual learning days, where children worked from home on their computers.
“The main question we wanted to know from our stakeholders was, ‘Should St. Mary’s Public Schools include a limited number of virtual learning days in future school year calendars?’” Maher said. “Overall, the response was yes.”
Elementary school parents had the lowest levels of support for virtual learning days, Maher said.
The calendar committee is considering four 2-hour early dismissal days be converted to virtual learning days, or converting possible inclement weather make-up days to virtual learning, Maher said.