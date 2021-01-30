Police are asking for help with information about a shooting that took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
A press release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office states that a 13-year-old boy was shot inside a house in the 500 block of University Drive in Waldorf. The boy was flown to a hospital for injuries that were determined to be non-life-threatening.
According to a preliminary investigation, an unknown suspect filed several rounds at a house, one of which struck the boy in a bedroom. No one else was injured.
Police do not know if the suspect was on foot or in a vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499.