"It's back to foggy glasses and headaches."
With those words, local parent Kassandra Kirschenheiter lamented the plight of students at the St. Mary's school board meeting last Wednesday evening, Aug. 25.
"Last year, you said you were following [Gov. Larry] Hogan's mandate," she said. "I reached out to the department of education, and they said there's no mandate and it's up to local schools."
The next day, however, the Maryland State Board of Education held a special meeting and voted 14-1 for an emergency resolution to require all 24 school systems in the state to wear masks. The only "no" vote came from Gail Bates, a former Republican state senator.
The resolution is good for 180 days, but needs to be approved by the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review, according to Maryland Matters. Unless Hogan waives the mandatory 10-business-day waiting period, the earliest the committee could take up the emergency resolution is Sept. 14.
St. Mary's public schools' Superintendent Scott Smith — as well as school system superintendents in Charles, Calvert and many other counties in the state — had announced the local mandate based on a recommendation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention because of rising COVID-19 cases, which placed St. Mary's in the red or high range for cases per 100,000.
In response to Smith, around 200 people rallied against the mandatory mask mandate at the St. Mary's school board meeting last week.
Amy Thompson, a mother of a student and an organizer of the "Unmask the Children Rally," said she was homeschooling her child as a result of the policy.
"I don't feel safe with my child wearing a mask in schools," she said, noting that wearing a mask can lead to bacteria and other effects and can make it harder to breathe.
"At the end of the day, this is about freedom," she said. "I feel let down, not only by my government, but by my local officials. The government is going to try to mandate vaccines. I've had COVID. My family has had COVID," and some have been hospitalized, she said, noting that didn't change her viewpoint against mandatory masking.
According to the CDC, there have been more than 38.7 million cases and 634,157 deaths in the United States caused by COVID-19 as of Monday.
Twenty-three opponents to the mandatory masking policy spoke during the Aug. 25 meeting. Two spoke in favor, while one person spoke on another topic.
Elaine Taylor Westerfield said masks are proven to reduce COVID-19 transmission. "They aren't the majority," she said of the crowd. "They're just the loudest. Through the noise your decision is being supported."
Noting he just moved from Jacksonville, N.C., Andy Schilling said, "It's not just about the kids, especially if they're asymptomatic. You've made the right choice, the brave choice. Well done."
Among those who spoke against the mask mandate was Mechanicsville resident Marcus Drake, a Republican candidate for county commissioner, who said he has two grandsons in school. "The only science being followed is one side of the argument," he said, noting what is not being considered is "the inefficiency of masks and damage that can be done to youth due to long-term wearing of masks."
Shannon Long, a mother of an 8-year-old boy, said the school system was "instilling unnecessary fear in our children," and noted the virus has a 99.9% recovery rate.
"I've had COVID and recovered in three days," said Jillian Finch, a ninth-grader at Leonardtown High School. "The government needs to stop promoting fear."
"My nieces say they go to the restroom and take long breaks to get fresh air," Tammy Miller said.
Karen Sauter identified herself as an intensive care unit nurse. "I stand before you unvaccinated and unafraid. Wearing a mask is nothing short of child abuse," she said. "The [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] determined masks provide no viral protection long before COVID ... there are many signs masks are harming children."
Joe Jury, who said he's a part owner of the Old Town Pub in Leonardtown, criticized Gov. Larry Hogan (R). "I can't determine if he's just ill-informed, ignorant or evil," Jury said.
Robin Ficker, an attorney and former state delegate who is running for the Republican nomination for governor, said masks should be a personal choice. "Kids need to breath freely," he said.
Sherri Southern said she is a single grandmother raising her four grandkids due to the opioid epidemic. Southern said she has a full-time job at a law firm in Washington, D.C., but is pulling the children out of public school. "I'm going to do what I have to do," she said.