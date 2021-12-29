The long-held fear that the ranks of the nation’s dedicated school bus drivers was starting to thin, and perhaps significantly underpaid, began manifesting itself in the Southern Maryland region well before the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
One week before schools opened in Calvert County, parents received word of “a significant shortage of bus drivers. School districts in many of our neighboring counties and across the United States are experiencing a similar driver shortage. Despite the efforts of our local bus contractors to attract more employees, they currently have on 91% of the drivers necessary to drive all routes.”
In St. Mary’s County, public school transportation officials announced they had all bus routes covered. However, Jeff Thompson, St. Mary’s public school system’s transportation director, told Southern Maryland News at the time about that county’s situation. “We have very limited subs if one driver gets sick.”
In Charles County, the situation was critical.
“We need 375 route drivers” to fully staff buses, stated Shelley Mackey, spokeswoman for Charles public schools, adding that currently the system has “361 drivers. We opened schools on Aug. 30 without the ability to cover 14 routes.”
In Calvert County, the public school system has been trying to recruit additional drivers for its contractors for several years. The shortage prompted staff members of Calvert’s public school system transportation department to pull double duty as drivers.
“The buses are getting there a little earlier, a little faster,” said Calvert schools’ transportation director Ed Cassidy, who was one of the makeshift drivers, after the system opted to reorganize both morning and afternoon bus routes in early September.
“We’re not as comfortable as we used to be,” Michael Kessler, a St. Mary’s County school bus contractor, said of the number of available drivers.
Charles County school transportation officials made a push to add drivers, promising a comprehensive training program that includes “individualized, behind-the-wheel training,” according to its recruitment literature.
State officials tried to aid regions plagued by the shortage by hosting six Maryland Department of Transportation “Bus Drivers’ Day” events. One of the events was held at the Motor Vehicle Administration branch in Waldorf.
Calvert school officials reported the driver shortage created another dilemma when several parents opted to drive their children to school. The result was long lines of vehicles stretching out of school parking lots. Similar situations occurred at some schools in the region’s other two counties.
While the driver shortages were burdensome enough, the quagmire became all the more muddier when drivers in Calvert and Charles counties, perhaps inspired by their colleagues in Anne Arundel, conducted work stoppages in October.
On Monday, Oct. 14, over 20 buses did not pick up and deliver students during Calvert’s morning run. School administrators had been warned over the weekend that the partial walk-off was going to happen. The action occurred after a driver from Huntingtown submitted a letter to the editor, noting that “the county dropped funding for our $25,000 life insurance plan that we’ve had for many year.” The writer, Tom Alexander, went on to explain, “We were informed of this at the beginning of the school year and at a time when we were already critically short of bus drivers.”
While Calvert’s drivers were back behind the wheels by midweek, a closed door meeting of drivers, contractors and school administrators that Friday at Huntingtown High failed to resolve the issues of stagnant pay and slashed benefits.
In Charles County, many bus drivers implemented a “sick-out” in late October, with drivers gathering at the school administration building in La Plata, where local and state leaders were attending a legislative breakfast.
“It’s like they don’t care about us,” bus driver Louise Borrell of Indian Head said, adding that the health insurance premiums for coverage offered to drivers make it challenging for them to fully participate in family plans.
The Oct. 25 sickout was an extension of a movement that began the previous Friday when drivers met at the Bryans Road Shopping Center. About 74 Charles County school buses did not take to the road that day.
A meeting was held the following day. There drivers and attendants asked for an immediate hourly wage increase of $15 for drivers and $10 for attendants. The increase would raise base driver pay from $20.12 to $35.12, and attendant pay from $14.78 to $24.78, as well as a permanent hours increase from six hours to eight hours. Other demands included a retention bonus, lower cost health care insurance and a retirement plan that pays livable retirement payments monthly.
On Oct. 27, bus drivers for Calvert public schools staged another sick-out that left all but 40 of the district’s buses off the roads.
Two days later, with classes canceled due to a severe wind storm with heavy rain and coastal flooding, an apparent settlement was reached in Calvert.
In a letter sent to bus drivers, Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry pointed out that school officials “gave contractors the money for a 4% increase in pay for drivers, retroactive to the start of the school year. We also gave them more money for the insurance trust fund, even though there were 15 or so less drivers to provide coverage for than the year before.”
In early December, Calvert school officials announced their latest bus driver recruiting/training initiative, with a pay scale ranging from $23 to $33 an hour. Substitute drivers are also being sought.
Staff writers Darryl Kinsey and Caleb Soptelean contributed to this report. Twitter: @MartySoMdNews