St. Mary’s County commissioners agreed to transfer $29,000 from the capital reserve fund for parking and site improvements at the Charlotte Hall park and ride lot at their meeting last week, after approximately 400 motorists caused damage during an unanticipated event in May.
The lot is a commuter parking lot, constructed by the Maryland Transit Authority and maintained by St. Mary’s department of public works and transportation based on an intergovernmental agreement executed in 2011. Under the terms of this agreement, the parking lot requires repairs after vandalism.
On May 23, a car club tour ended at the park and ride with no prior notification, first peacefully, then multiple drivers began spinning tires and driving in circles while spinning tires, according to meeting documents.
These actions during this unscheduled event resulted in so much rubber being put down on the pavement that the parking lines were obliterated and the pavement damaged, according to the documents. The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office was called and issued tickets to people who were driving unsafely as they exited the lot. Camera footage is being studied for potential further action against drivers who damaged the lot.
To restore the lot, which had been in good condition, the asphalt needs to be seal-coated and the parking stall pavement markings will need to be replaced, since water blasting to remove rubber would result in further pavement damage, according to the county documents.
Jeannett Cudmore, chief financial officer for the county, told commissioners last week the department of public works and transportation holds a contract for the needed work and has received a bid of $28,945 to clean, fill cracks, seal coat and re-stripe the lot.
“What happened up at the park and ride was just kind of disgraceful. It’s unacceptable what happened there,” Commissioner Eric Colvin said.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, “Thank those friends for coming down from up the road,” before commissioners agreed to approve the budget amendment repairing the lot.
On Monday, John Deatrick, director of the county’s department of public works and transportation, said his department is working on a schedule for the repairs. When repairs do take place, half the commuter lot will be done at a time, allowing limited access to the community. Deatrick said he doesn’t expect issues with capacity since their has been less travel recently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
