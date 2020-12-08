A total of $40,000 in seed grants intended to fund tourism projects has been awarded to various organizations in the region through the Southern Maryland Heritage Area program.
These grants reflect substantial growth in the Southern Maryland Heritage Area, with its greatest response to the Seed Grant Program to date of over $93,000 in grant requests, according to a Nov. 24 release. This granting opportunity is focused on preserving the heritage of the region through innovative tourism, excellence in cultural and natural resource conservation, and unique educational opportunities.
Six grants were awarded in St. Mary’s County, including $4,000 to the Historic Sotterley Plantation for its Common Ground initiative, which aims to bring together descendants and the community to provide education and resources, as well as celebrate cultures and eradicate racism in all forms.
Nancy Easterling, executive director at Sotterley, told Southern Maryland News this week that grant funds have allowed them to have Common Ground programming for a third year, helping to “reframe history” and “create understanding of the past,” through speakers, webinars and other platforms.
While COVID-19 limited some activities, Easterling mentioned the upside to virtual programming is “people can join in from anywhere,” even those who normally wouldn’t be able to attend, and events can be scheduled through winter, since they won’t need a “warm space” to house guests.
“The heritage area has invested so much to what is special in this region,” she said. “We are so grateful to receive the grant and excited for the possibilities next year.”
The Calvert County Historical Society is one of five organizations to receive a grant in Calvert County for the Barns of Calvert County Video and Art Show. Although the event was originally scheduled for March earlier this year, Diane Harrison, member of the Calvert County Historical Society, said the art show was rescheduled for March 2021, “COVID permitting,” to take place at Linden, a historic home in Prince Frederick that houses the historical society.
The show is intended to celebrate farm culture, she said, through art exhibits depicting Calvert County barns “from the past and present” and “through the eyes of local artists.” Harrison mentioned between 18 and 20 artists will be participating and many of them will be selling their pieces.
In addition, the group is having a five-minute YouTube video professionally produced, where speakers will discuss the disappearing barns in the county as well as the farming heritage.
“We are honored and appreciative” of the $4,000 award, she said, adding she is “hoping and praying” the event can go on next spring.
Among the three Charles County awards, Friends of Chapman State Park received a $2,000 grant to help fund Keys to History, a concept project launched several years ago, which highlights the story of Countess Margit Sigray Bessenyey, daughter of a Hungarian count and an American heiress, who was the last private occupant of the Tidewater mansion.
Sheryl Elliot, president of the board of directors for the friends group, shared this week the multi-faceted project includes both outdoor and indoor exhibits featuring Bessenyey and her ownership of the Mount Aventine property beginning in 1954. This will also include an added interpretative trail sign on Bessenyey’s land purchases that created Chapman State Park, and an interior exhibit located in Bessenyey’s dressing room, relating the story of her contributions to the Mount Aventine house. The two interpretative signs will be complemented by a brochure that tells her story in greater depth.
Elliot said the Friends of Chapman State Park is fortunate to have a number of the countess’s dresses and personal items, adding to the dressing room being a focal point for the story of Bessenyey and Mount Aventine.
“She was a significant figure in Maryland and other states,” Elliot said, mentioning her important contributions to the estate as well as the breeding and saving of Hungarian horses.
The director noted the seed grants provided by the Southern Maryland Heritage Area “provide nonprofit organizations” with resources to “better operate and share stories” with residents, as well as visitors from out of town.
"It's an important financing mechanism," she said of the grants.
“Each year we see a greater demand for this grant opportunity,” Lucille Walker, executive director of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area program said, according to the release. “And now, even with COVID-19, we are so pleased to see such creative and innovative programs being developed for Southern Maryland.”
Other grants in Calvert went to American Chestnut Land Trust, $4,000 for preparing Holly Hill Barn; Bayside History Museum, $1,000 for Identity of a Small Town; county commissioners, $3,000 for Birds, History, Ecology of Chesapeake; and county government, $725 for conservation of artifacts at Calverton site.
Other Charles grantees were Cedarville Band of the Piscataway, $4,000 for Living the American Indian Experience, and Maryland Veterans Memorial Museum, $3,000 for the African American Religious Freedom exhibit.
The five other St. Mary’s grantees were Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, $4,000 for interactive exhibits; Greenwell Foundation, $1,275 for open barn events; Leonardtown commissioners, $4,000 for LTown Alley Project; Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation, $4,000 for an archaeological announcement; and the St. Mary's NAACP branch, $1,000 for the Mathias de Sousa Summit.