Over 41,000 customers in the Southern Maryland region were without power at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, according to SMECO's website.
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative was reporting that 16,000 customers in Charles County were affected, plus 12,400 in St. Mary's, 9,500 in Calvert and 3,200 in Prince George's.
When contacted on his cell phone shortly after noon on Monday, SMECO spokesman Tom Dennison said he was driving and trying to get to the utility's office in Hughesville.
"It's really a rough situation," he said, noting the trees are "very weighed down, falling on lines."
Although the company has called in additional crew members to assist in restoring power, it's difficult to address the issues because "so many roads are impassable and there are so many accidents," he said.
Dennison noted crews would be working at least through Tuesday, Jan. 4, to restore power, but said much of the work would happen after the snow and wind stop.
According to a press release, SMECO line crews are working with Sumter and Press Line contractor crews.
Dennison said that "even though nearly all of our members have smart meters, we ask that they report their outage if they lose power."
Customers can call 1-877-74-SMECO (1-877-747-6326), go online to smeco.coop or use SMECO’s text messaging service.
More information about the app and text messaging service is available at smeco.coop/247.
According to the National Weather Service, between 5 and 8 inches of snow was expected to fall over most of Southern Maryland today. In addition, wind gusts of up to 35 mph and higher were expected.