On Oct. 23, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted its annual Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Walk in St. Mary’s City to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
This year’s walk saw 250 participants and raised over $50,000, doubling last year’s fundraising.
The community walk is an opportunity for suicide loss survivors, those struggling with their mental health and caretakers of those struggling, to come together for a healing experience.
Funds raised support the foundation's mission to saves lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide by funding critical suicide prevention research, education, advocacy and to support suicide loss survivors.
This year’s Southern Maryland Out of the Darkness Walk received a $3,000 grant from the Lexington Park Rotary Club in support of efforts to address suicide prevention for youth.
The grant will fund programs like "GIZMO’s Pawesome Guide to Mental Health" for youth ages 5-11 and "It’s Real: Teens and Mental Health" for ages 14 to 18.
The AFSP Maryland chapter supports efforts to end the stigma around mental health and to prevent suicides.
Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York City, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide.
Join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Those in need may call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.