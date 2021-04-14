A bill sponsored by a Charles County legislator could bring $25 million over five years for rapid transit in Southern Maryland.
Del. Debra Davis (D) sponsored House Bill 414, which passed 98-37 in the House and eventually 46-0 in the Senate, and was sent to Gov. Larry Hogan (R).
"This is a game changer for Southern Maryland in moving forward with the NEPA process," Davis said on Tuesday, referring to the National Environmental Policy Act.
"I worked with the newly-formed 'transit caucus' in the House to eke out some money for rapid transit, and I'm really proud of it," she said Tuesday, adding that the caucus is bipartisan and consists primarily of House members.
The bill — which would advance a 19-mile rail project from Branch Avenue Metro station in Suitland-Silver Hill to White Plains — provides for matching funds to get U.S. Department of Transportation grant funding, Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said, including $5 million as part of the new fiscal 2022 budget.
Ellis sponsored a companion Senate bill that wasn't voted on by the House. Ellis said HB 414 was "like window dressing or icing on the cake," similar to enabling legislation since the funding was already included in the new budget.
Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) also was happy about passage of HB 414.
"I think that, while it's great for Charles County, you have to have a larger aperture, and it is great for Southern Maryland as a whole. People get on a commuter bus and people drive to work" in Washington, D.C., from St. Mary's County, he said. In addition, some "may want to go into D.C. for dinner."
In search of clean cars
House Bill 44, aka the Clean Cars Act, passed the House 106-29 and the Senate 35-10 and is on its way to the governor.
The bill would increase from $1.2 million to $1.8 million the rebates that the Maryland Energy Administration can issue for electric vehicle purchases during fiscal years 2021 through 2023.
GARVEE bond bill fails
Senate Bill 259 advanced 121-9 in the House and 45-0 in the Senate. However, Ellis noted that differences between the bills could not be worked out in conference committee, and the bill died.
The bill would have approved the issuance of up $750 million in Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle, or GARVEE, bonds each year by Maryland Department of Transportation or the Maryland Transportation Authority. It would be backed by future federal aid.
Revenue from the bonds could have been used only for six areas, one of which includes developing and constructing the Southern Maryland Transportation Corridor, including routes 2, 4, 5, 228, and 301, the Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, and the Gov. Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge.
Climate Solutions Act fails
A bill that Ellis had touted earlier this year — Senate Bill 414, aka The Climate Solutions Act — also failed after the Senate and House couldn't agree in conference committee, he said.
Among other things, the bill would take diesel buses off the streets and focus on Maryland Department of Transportation electric buses, Ellis said, noting that the bill would require all MDOT buses be converted to electric.
Indian Head Hwy. name stays, for now
A bill — Senate Bill 213 — that would rename Indian Head Highway (Route 210) after former President Barack Obama died in the Senate without advancing to a second reading.
Ellis earlier said that he sponsored the bill "to get the ball rolling and have a discussion over renaming the Charles County roadway."