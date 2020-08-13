A tribute to a loved one

Will Brady is headed to the Savannah College of Art and Design this fall to study theater and film.
And that major seemed perfect for the 2020 Calverton School graduate, who has already directed and starred in several films, including one he wrote to honor his late brother Jeff Brady, who died of an overdose in 2017.
Despite a 13-year difference, Will remembers plenty of good times with his brother.
“He was never really in my life, but we had started to get closer,” Will said. “We live on a winery and he would come down with his girlfriend and we would laugh and carry on. I have vivid memories of when I was little and we were on a cruise ship. My dad and Jeff were feeding the seagulls and I was getting terrified of the seagulls, but Jeff picked me up and said, ‘Hey, dude, it’s fine.’”
A standout baseball player when he was young, Jeff barely graduated from Southern High School when his mother, Mary Brady of Brandywine, said he “started with a bad crowd and drugs and started drifting away. His vice was everything.”
Jeff attended rehab a few times and once was unable to board a plane with the family for a trip to Florida.
“A lot of things like that happened and that’s when I said [to my husband] ... ‘there’s something going on with him that we can’t see,’” Mary said.
Then on May 29, 2017, the family received a phone call from a family friend who was also a police officer that Jeff had been found in a motel in Waldorf.
“My dad immediately fell to the floor, almost like he fainted and we had no clue what was happening and then my mom finally took the phone,” Will said. “My mom started going berserk and I didn’t know what was going on. I guess I didn’t really know how to feel because I was pretty numb.”
Things started to slip for Will, who had also lost his grandfather just a few months earlier.
“I thought this is really odd, and emotionally I was like, ‘Well, if [Jeff’s] not there, then life is not really meaningful,’” said Will, whose grades began to slip.
Finding an infinity for film
Will discovered his love for filmmaking in 2011 when a crew set up in the family home to shoot a segment for a still-to-be-released television show.
“They all showed up to film with these lights and started setting everything up and filming and I was thinking, ‘This is actually pretty cool,’” said the then-11-year-old Will, who assisted with the lighting. “I was hooked at that point. It was the fact that you’re about to tell a story with a camera.”
He later wrote and starred in several short films and at an advanced Filmsters camp in 2018, his script for a film about his brother titled “Good Luck, Kid” — something Jeff often said to his brother and the last words he ever said to him — was voted on to be made into a film.
“I wanted to make the movie to honor Jeff,” Will said of the film, which he wrote while attending a Filmsters camp in Annapolis in 2018. “Making movies was my therapy.”
The 13 minute, 27 second film, most of which is based on true accounts, shows the relationship he had with Jeff — who was his protector and constantly demanded Will be the best he could at all times — as well as an unusual encounter he had with a mysterious stranger inside a Mechanicsville eatery.
In the movie, Will’s character is working at a diner just before closing time when a young woman enters the restaurant. Despite a torrential downpour outside, she was completely dry.
Even though he has no name tag, the customer (played by Rae'l Ba) asks for Will by name and as she sips a milkshake, she looks up at him.
“I want to know why you’re here,” she says.
“To be honest I’m supposed to be home right now,” he replies.
“I’m not referring to what you’re doing with me right now. I’m asking, why aren’t you out there doing something bigger than this. Making shakes for people like me doesn’t really do it for you, does it?”
Later, she says, “Some people have that aura that they’re just destined for greatness. I think you have that, somewhere buried in there. I know why you gave up on yourself and I know why and it’s not good enough.”
Will said he is a "big spiritual guy," so in the moment he knew this would be something he would never forget.
“It was a mix of emotion," Will said. "I had a fear like maybe she’s going to attack me or something, but I also felt calm and relief because of what she was saying.”
Later, she slips him the names of four obscure songs on an unused Keno card; “Longest Road” by Sensi Sye, “Damn, Gravity” by JABS, “Stay” by Many Faces and “Goodnight” by Shoffy.
“We listened to the songs and they’re about angels visiting you; they’re about a person you have a close attachment to being in heaven and being alright,” his mother, Mary, said. “How else would she know which songs to write down?”
The customer, whom Will has no idea who she is, later writes “Good luck, kid” on a receipt.
“The thing that really freaked me out was her writing 'Good luck, kid,’” he said. “And how can someone know you’re going into the entertainment industry? How can she know that right on the spot?”
Later, she exits the restaurant and immediately disappears and when Will and a fellow server checked the restaurant’s security footage, the segment with the customer was missing.
Will said he kept the receipt, but was unable to find it for this story. Attempts to interview the server who was with Will the night of the incident were unsuccessful.
“I have no idea who she is, even to this day,” said Will, who described her as a young person with short brunette hair wearing a violet athletic shirt, black leggings and black low-cut Converse holding a small pocketbook. “It’s either three things: she’s either an angel, a sidekick or some sort of extension of my subconscious. You are visited by angels, you are visited by supernatural beings. I’m convinced of that with all my heart. The other reason I made the film is so people know these types of things do happen.”
Will acknowledges the encounter might not entirely be out of the world.
“Yes, that thought has never left my mind,” he said. “There’s always that possibility, isn’t it, but there’s a lot of coincidences. It’s still a complete mystery to me and the people who were filming. They kept saying, ‘Will, it’s got to be somebody you know,’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ It’s almost like [Jeff] used that incident to help me get through my blockage of grief, I guess you could say, and to push through.”