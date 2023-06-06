Three Southern Maryland students will have an insider’s look into how county education matters are discussed and resolved after the recent elections of new student school board members for the 2023-2024 school year.
Jordan Hayes of Patuxent High School will join the Calvert County Board of Education, Lillian Kibler will represent St. Mary’s public school students and Treasure Perkins will take her seat on the Charles school board.
“I am super-duper excited,” said Kibler, who will be a rising senior at Leonardtown High School.
Kibler is the secretary general of the St. Mary’s Association of Model United Nations and vice-president of the county school system's student government association. She is also a member of the National Honor Society and of the high school's Coloring Book Club.
“Foremost this upcoming year, I hope to tackle the issue that I identify as accountability, a lack of which has become ubiquitous in all school systems post-pandemic,” Kibler wrote in en email to Southern Maryland News. “Accountability encapsulates continual problems like reduced motivation and burnout."
She continued, writing, "Diminished accountability appropriates the positive environment necessary for quality education, because when we show up to school to simply do the job instead of doing it right, everyone loses their desire to be there. … I believe taking a step back to improve the quality of education over its quantity and prioritizing our commitment to doing the job right, whatever that job may be, can foster can-do mindsets and honorable attitudes.”
Kibler said she has planned a “colossal to-do list,” which includes encouraging “the extension of foreign language classes to younger students to exercise the malleability of those powerful little brains during their critical period and expand their global perceptions. Additionally, I will focus on raising awareness in our county regarding the Maryland Blueprint.”
Kibler will replace current student member of the board Manasa Iswara on July 1.
Perkins, who will be a rising junior at Thomas Stone High, was elected after receiving 52.3% of the votes. She said she has a laundry list of items she’d like to change such as improving school lunches and giving school resource officers more responsibility.
“I believe SROs should have more authority because as far as fights and everything that go on in school, the SROs are just honestly there for show,” she said. “They aren’t allowed to technically do anything. They have to call the sheriff’s department in order to act as a police officer, so I believe they should have more authority to be able to detain, they should be able to search and contain the situation more.”
Perkins, who is a member of the Thomas Stone chorus and was president of the SGA this past year, added the recent spate of fights and altercations at Charles County schools have made her leery.
“It does concern me,” she said. “There have been times where I’ve felt unsafe going to school because of fights [and] the threats.”
Perkins will replace Amira Abujuma as the student member of the board on June 26.
Hayes, who will be a rising junior at Patuxent High, has been a member of the SGA and Key Club, and is a bassist in chamber orchestra and a cheerleader.
“I love how [the student member] highlights the students' voice and brings power to the students,” she said. “ I don’t think students realize the power of their voice and that’s always been an issue. People need to know they have a voice and there’s power in their voice ... I’m the face of the student body, but it’s not just my voice, it’s everybody’s behind mine. I’m just speaking for them and supporting the student population of Calvert County.”
Hayes said she plans to be “very vocal” and in favor of a proposed new dress code, which she said “works better with different body types as well as self-expression.”
She is also planning outreach between the schools and the community.
“Something that I noticed with COVID was that people lost a lot of social skills and abilities, especially with the younger demographics,” she said. “They didn’t get those crucial years of growth.”
Hayes, who was elected in a race against Grace Minakowski of Huntingtown High School and Steven Vilcheck of Northern High School, started in her new position on May 14.