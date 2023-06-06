Three Southern Maryland students will have an insider’s look into how county education matters are discussed and resolved after the recent elections of new student school board members for the 2023-2024 school year.

Jordan Hayes of Patuxent High School will join the Calvert County Board of Education, Lillian Kibler will represent St. Mary’s public school students and Treasure Perkins will take her seat on the Charles school board.


