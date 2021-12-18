The St. Mary's County branch of Alcoholics Anonymous is hosting "Alcathons" from Christmas Eve to Christmas Day and New Year's Eve to New Year's Day.
The Christmas Eve event begins at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, and runs until 6 p.m. the following day at Church of the Ascension, located at 21641 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
The New Year's Eve meeting is at First Saints Community Church, located at 25550 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. It begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. on New Year's Day.
The annual potluck event includes food, drinks and desserts.
A woman named Mary, whose asked that her last name not be used due to privacy concerns and the nature of Alcoholics Anonymous, has lived most of her life in St. Mary's County.
She got involved with AA 32 years ago, she said. After five or six years of being sober, she relapsed, which she called a process. However, she's been "back" for 22 years now.
"I like who I am today," she said. "I have real friends who I can count on. I have the love and respect of my family and community back. I have a peace of mind I wouldn't trade for anything."
Mary said she still gets depressed, angry and frustrated from time to time, "but I don't need to drink to cope."
Her mom died last year due to COVID-19, she said, citing one example of difficult things she has dealt with.
She said AA meetings are for anyone who thinks they have a problem with alcohol, or for someone who formerly was in AA and wants to help others.
"We share in and out of meetings because it helps to talk about it," she said, noting she has over 40 people in her phone contacts whom she's met through AA and can count on if necessary.
AA accepts people from any walk of life. Mary, for example, is single and has no children but has lots of family in the area. She has plenty of time to give back to the community, she said.
AA has no fees or dues for membership, although contributions are accepted.
AA meetings are typically held in church basements or community centers. There are 35 to 40 meetings each week in St. Mary's County, she said. Meetings usually consist of five to 10 people, but can be smaller or larger.
For more information, go to somdaa.org or call 800-492-0209.