Charles County Public Schools welcomed 9,307 students this week, initiating Phase 4 of a reopening plan.
At this week’s Charles school board meeting, Meighan Hungerford, director of elementary programs for the school system, said that every student was eligible to return in Phase 4, with 34.8% choosing to participate in hybrid instruction. She mentioned Phase 2, which began on March 22 and included students in special populations, had only seen a 13% return rate, or 3,447 students.
“The lowest percentage of students who returned was 20.8% and the highest was 68.2% at Mt. Hope Elementary School” in Nanjemoy, whose population experienced many connectivity issues, she said.
With the largest schools in the county being North Point and La Plata high schools, they had 493 and 494 students return respectively.
“Staff really had to juggle this transition” to in-person instruction, and “overall things went very smoothly,” Melissa Miesowitz, director of secondary education, said. “Things look different … water fountains have been capped off, there is signage everywhere to spread students apart and procedures are in place” to have students walking certain directions in the hallways.
Miesowitz said “classroom teachers have been very creative about how they’re managing their ‘roomies and zoomies’ as one teacher phrased it.”
A first-year physical education teacher at J.C Parks Elementary School in Indian Head, Matthew Kret, said he “never expected to teach 100% virtually” at the start of the school year, and the biggest challenge he encountered was the lack of access to equipment and space of area that people could play in.
“Bringing these students back in-person was a blessing,” he said. “The students who seemed to be the most needing … are now in-person and I can share equipment and larger spaces with them.”
Kret said, “The kids have really enjoyed being back,” and noted, “There is a lot of resetting of expectations,” which has caused a few behavioral issues. Looking back, the teacher said virtual teaching was a “great learning experience for him,” but he’s glad to be back in school so he is able to “provide equitable physical education.”
Hungerford claimed family engagement has been a challenge during distance learning but several resources have been offered to maintain that, such as family workshops, increased student at-home libraries and virtual parent resource centers.
“It’s really good to see a focus on engagement because so many problems that we look at can be traced to the family not being involved in the child’s education,” David Hancock, board member, said.
Earlier in the meeting, Kim Hill, superintendent, stated staff members are doing a “fantastic job.”
“I’m proud of employees … and proud of how they are meeting the needs of students,” she said, adding the school system intends to offer full in-person instruction in the fall while having a virtual option for those who wish to continue learning from home.
Twitter: @MadisonSoMdNews