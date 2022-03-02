The Maryland chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit against Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans (R) and the local sheriff’s office in an effort to access what it calls “vital information that should be made public under Maryland’s Public Information Act.”
In a media release, ACLU officials stated the organization has been attempting to obtain reports from the law enforcement agency after receiving “disturbing accounts from local residents about invasive police searches of Black people.”
Meredith Curtis Goode told Southern Maryland News that the suit was filed in the Baltimore City Circuit Court since it involves the state’s public information act and that court has jurisdiction over the matter.
Evans told Southern Maryland News Wednesday afternoon that he would not comment on the suit at this time.
According to court documents, the ACLU requested documents from the sheriff’s office last July “relating to the use of three police searching techniques by the sheriff’s office. The ACLU also requested a waiver of fees associated with that request. In their response, defendants stated that the sheriff’s office possesses documents that are responsive to the ACLU’s request, but denied the ACLU’s request for a fee waiver, citing only the ACLU’s ability to pay and the resources required to produce the requested documents. Defendants withheld the requested documents until the ACLU paid the requested fees and continues to withhold the documents.”
The court papers identify the three types of police searches reportedly used by the sheriff’s office as body searches, strip searches and manual body cavity searches.
In a letter of response provided to Southern Maryland News by the ACLU dated Nov. 8, Assistant Sheriff Lt. Col. Dave McDowell stated, “Since receiving your request, I reached out to you to discuss the difficulties and burdens associated with the sheriff’s office search for responsive records and asked that if you seek records of some specific incident to please specify the incident so that responsive records can be located and produced. You declined this request.”
McDowell went on to explain that the sheriff’s office “does not have in its custody any ‘records showing the number of body searches, strip searches and manual body cavity searches conducted each year from 2017 to present.’”
McDowell stated that due to the approximately 240 hours of personnel time it would take to locate, review and produce responsive records, “the sheriff’s office must charge a fee of $12,271.50 to satisfy the request.”
A letter to McDowell from the Washington, DC-based litigation firm Zuckerman Spaeder — on behalf of the ACLU — labeled the sheriff’s office’s denial of the fee waiver “arbitrary and capricious.” Adam B. Abelson of Zuckerman Spaeder, quoted case law, stating “the requested records will shed light” on the “agency’s performance of its public duties.”
The filing of the lawsuit occurred the same week Calvert government officials have begun soliciting applications from the public to fill positions on the county’s new police accountability board and administrative charging committee. Creation of the panels is part of Calvert’s effort to comply with the Police Accountability Act of 2021.
