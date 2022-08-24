A lobbying effort that could create at least one military veterans treatment court in Southern Maryland continues to gain momentum.
The charge is being led by Josh Marks, a Carroll County resident who wrote to Southern Maryland News this summer, stating he is part of a group hoping to establish the court in Calvert County.
“The proposed veterans treatment court would provide treatment for those veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury, accountability and mentoring to former military service members, while helping those veterans to reintegrate into society and connect those veterans who are involved with the justice system with the benefits they have earned,” Marks said. “We are now looking to expand this effort further into Southern Maryland.”
In noting the success his efforts had in his home county, Marks stated it was helped by “written letters of support” from several entities, including veterans groups, the Maryland Bar Association, the American Red Cross and United Way.
“There are currently four veterans courts in Maryland — Baltimore city, Anne Arundel, Prince George’s and Dorchester,” Marks, who is not a veteran but is a member of the Marine Corps League, stated.
The court in Dorchester County serves the Lower Eastern Shore region.
Across the U.S., there are just over 600 veteran-focused court programs.
“Our nation’s war heroes face unspeakable dangers during combat and oftentimes return home with psychological health and substance abuse problems,” wrote Karine A. Sewell, the executive director of the American Red Cross of Southern Maryland National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region in its endorsement letter. “When these challenges go untreated, destructive behaviors can arise, potentially threatening personal and public safety. By providing treatment for those veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, substance abuse or mental health disorders, veterans treatment courts offer vital resources that support reintegration, personal accountability and ending the cycle of drug use.”
“We’ve seen the enormous benefit to our citizens from veterans treatment courts around the state,” wrote Shaoli S. Katana of the Maryland Bar Association. “Treatment courts provide a second chance to individuals suffering trauma and illness as a result of their service and also benefit the community as a whole by providing ongoing peer support to these Marylanders. Meaningful access to justice is paramount in these situations to prevent recidivism, to encourage mentorship and volunteer opportunities to the afflicted service member after his/her time in the court system and to promote efficient adjudication of these cases in the courts.”
During Tuesday’s Calvert County commissioners’ meeting, members of the board-appointed veterans affairs commission gave an overview of their progress since the commission’s establishment last year.
During the post-presentation discussion, Calvert County Interim State’s Attorney Robert Harvey (R) said he supports “expanding legal resources available to veterans through our court system.”
Harvey stated he has spoken to judges from both the local circuit and district courts as well as the public defenders’ office about the issue and stated the courts have had problems identifying veterans entering the system. Harvey said there is a move to get changes in the application process at the state level. He also plans to observe the workings of the veterans court in Anne Arundel.
“We’ll see how it’s done in another county,” said Harvey.
Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy Hance (R) stated he has received a request for support of starting the veterans treatment court in Calvert and has forwarded the initiative to the veterans affairs commission.
Establishing the court would require local funding or grant funding from the state.
