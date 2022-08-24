Veterans salute

Aiding local veterans in need of legal support is the aim of a Marine’s campaign to establish a treatment court for those Southern Marylanders who have served. Above, veterans and others show respect on Memorial Day at the American Legion Post in La Plata.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A lobbying effort that could create at least one military veterans treatment court in Southern Maryland continues to gain momentum.

The charge is being led by Josh Marks, a Carroll County resident who wrote to Southern Maryland News this summer, stating he is part of a group hoping to establish the court in Calvert County.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews