St. Mary’s commissioners approved a request from the department of public works and transportation on Tuesday to merge airport operations into the transportation division, reclassifying the airport manager position and eliminating the transportation manager position to create a deputy director of transportation.
According to meeting documents, the new deputy director position would incorporate all the current duties of the airport manager and the transportation manager position to create “the synergy” and focus on both public-private partnerships and contractor-delivered services necessary to move the division to the next level.
John Deatrick, director of the department, told commissioners he believes reclassifying the position was a “creative solution,” which was created in conjunction of the county administrator and human resources director. The request comes after the retirement of the county’s transportation manager, Jacqueline Fournier, who held the position since Jan. 1, 2006.
When the hiring freeze on county government employees took effect earlier this year, the director said he “really didn’t know [Fournier] was going to retire. Well she did on the first of August and left a big gap.”
The department looked into hiring an hourly employee to take her place, but “that really wasn’t a satisfactory solution,” Deatirck said. “We needed to not just look at filling the position but also fundamentally restructuring the way the transportation division works.”
The airport manager, Allison Swint, has experience working with government as well as with the private sector after taking over her father’s business when he died, Deatrick shared.
He suggested Swint fill the deputy director position as “she has been volunteering to work in the transportation division since [Fournier] left.”
“With the impending bidding out of the [St. Mary’s Transportation System] bus operation, we need someone with expertise. She has expertise,” he said, adding that the merge would “help us move into the future and it also saves a little bit of money.”
The deputy director position is classified as a grade 12 and Swint’s new salary would be grade 12, step 1, with a salary of $ 93,516.80 annually. Her salary before reclassification was $80,059.20 annually, while Fournier’s salary upon retirement was $100,006.40 annually.
“We recognize we’re moving toward hopefully a commercial contracting-out of our STS bus service, is there a cost to that at the end of the day that would offset any savings you’ve created here?” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) asked, with Deatrick responding they will not know until they are able to bid the contract.
