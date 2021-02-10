Site plans for a new shopping center and an expanded Chick-Fil-A in La Plata were recommended for approval earlier this month.
On Feb. 2, the La Plata Planning Commission gave 4-0 approval recommendations for a Rosewick Corner shopping center that would include an Aldi grocery store and a 350-square-foot expansion and addition of double-drive-thru lanes at Chick-Fil-A.
The shopping center would be located on the southeast corner of Rosewick Road and Route 301. In addition to an Aldi, it would tentatively include a bank, gas station/convenience store, fast food restaurant, daycare and retail/office space, according to a county planning document.
Aldi would be built in the first phase, according to La Plata Planning Director Jeanine Harrington.
The main access would be off Rosewick Road, but a second access would be through an adjacent property to the south at 5780 Crain Highway where a construction company warehouse and Enterprise Rent-A-Car are currently located.
The 18-acre site includes 11 acres of forest. The property owner, Rick Bailey and Generation Properties LLC, would be required to conserve 2.93 acres, along with providing 6.25 acres of reforestation in the Port Tobacco watershed.
Restaurant expansion planned
Chick-Fil-A Inc. of Atlanta requested an expansion of its property at 107 Drury Drive.
Harrington said that the expansion would be on the rear of the building, which faces Route 301.
The double-drive-thru lanes would accommodate up to 34 cars, she said. A reconfigured parking lot is also included in the project.
"This is an excellent recommendation," planning commissioner Evalyne Bryant Ward said. "I commend them for coming up with this plan."
"I tried to go for breakfast and lunch, and it is a nightmare," Ward said, referring to the challenges of accessing the restaurant from Drury Drive.
Both projects will proceed to the La Plata Town Council for approval.