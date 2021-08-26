An alligator may be living in a small lake in St. Mary’s County.
That’s the word this week from Stephen Walker, the director of the county’s emergency services department.
On Wednesday, Walker said the county was informed about a year ago of the possible existence of the gator. “We didn’t think much of it” at the time, Walker said.
However, Dave Edwards of Gentle Hands Wildlife Services of Hollywood produced a video that Walker said he watched.
“I saw something move across the water. I think he’s a credible source,” Walker said, noting Edwards is getting permits so he can trap and then transport the reptile to Florida.
Walker said Edwards told him that he saw identifying marks on the alligator and saw it open its mouth.
Edwards told Southern Maryland News that he saw the alligator for the first time on Thursday, Aug. 19. “He is definitely a gator,” said Edwards, who has operated Gentle Hands with his wife, Shannon Hurry-Edwards, for nine years.
Traps with live video monitors inside will be set “very shortly,” Edwards said. “We’re not going into this ‘balls to the wall.’ .... We’re taking every precaution.”
“He is so elusive,” Edwards said of the alligator. “After he sees something, he’s gone. He’s so cautious, when he moves the water is like a sheet of glass. I saw him lift his jaw out of the water.”
Edwards estimated that the gator is 6½ to 7 feet long.
An online news source reported about the alligator on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Walker sent out an email to county staff that was marked “confidential,” Edwards said, adding that a county commissioner, whom he declined to name, leaked it.
The leak “made us step up our game three times faster,” Edwards said.
The county’s animal control division is helping Edwards in his efforts, Walker said, noting the county supplied him with some corrugated tubes.
Walker would not disclose the location of the lake, citing public safety. “It’s fairly close to a residential area,” he said.
“We don’t want 87 rednecks going in there and trying to shoot up the area,” Edwards said. “It’s going to a preserve in Florida.”
There is no law against hunting alligators in Maryland, but Walker said he didn’t want the reptile to be killed.
In June, Southern Maryland News reported that Chesapeake Ranch Estates resident William Adams trapped and then killed a 7-foot alligator with a crossbow in a pond in the southern Calvert County neighborhood.
Adams said he harvested the meat and had some for Father’s Day. “It was really great,” he said.
While Maryland law forbids or restricts the killing of protected wildlife — including snakes and bears — Lt. Donald Mackall of the Natural Resources Police told Southern Maryland News that alligators, which typically reside in areas south of here, do not fall under the state’s statutes.
“We have had alligators or other non-native crocodilians show up in the wild in Maryland in the past,” DNR spokesman Gregg Bortz said in June when the Calvert alligator was slain. “Occasionally people who have illegally kept pet alligators release them into the wild.”
