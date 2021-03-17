Congress gave final approval on March 10 to President Joe Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion stimulus package, as Democrats acted over unified Republican opposition to push through the emergency pandemic aid plan.
By a vote of 220 to 211, the U.S. House sent the American Rescue Plan to Biden for his signature, cementing one of the largest injections of federal aid since the Great Depression. It would provide another round of direct payments for Americans, an extension of federal jobless benefits and billions of dollars to distribute coronavirus vaccines and provide relief for schools, states, tribal governments and small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
The bill is estimated to cut poverty by a third this year and potentially cut child poverty in half, with expansions of tax credits, food aid and rental and mortgage assistance.
Last week Rep. Steny Hoyer (Md., 5th) and Rep. Anthony Brown (Md., 4th) hosted a virtual roundtable event, where they discussed the passage of the American Rescue Plan with Fourth and Fifth District county and local leaders.
“This bill is probably the most historic and transformative bills that Anthony and I will vote on in the course of our careers,” Hoyer said. “It’s going to have a really extraordinary positive impact on America and most importantly … on the middle class and lower income people.”
He mentioned the bill will help “people who are struggling,” including families, children, small businesses and restaurants.
Brown claimed “this American Rescue Plan is really delivering resources” to community leaders so they can “meet the needs of our shared constituents.” He said Biden (D) “clearly, sympathetically and compassionately described what we faced, the losses that we all shared, but also the promise that lies ahead for this country.”
He noted around 525,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, with almost 8,000 of those deaths in Maryland.
“The plan will expand our efforts to get vaccines quickly and equitably in the arms of every American,” he said. “As you know, Maryland has struggled with a disorganized, fragmented vaccination strategy … too many communities have not been prioritized with the impact particularly felt hard in communities of color.”
Significant funding will go toward a national vaccination program, with more than $20 billion to set up community vaccination sites and address disparities.
Additionally, $51 billion is being invested to expand testing, contact tracing and mitigation needed amid the pandemic.
The signing of the American Rescue Plan “was a major step forward toward defeating COVID-19 and building back better,” Hoyer stated.
Brown mentioned the bill was voted on a party line, but noted “the interesting thing is [the bill] enjoys tremendous support from Democrats, independents and Republicans, with polling showing six out of every 10 Republicans actually support the bill.”
With significant funding also being directed to states, counties and municipalities, Brown said funds should be available within the next 60 days and will be available to use until Dec. 31, 2024.
Also, $1,400 of direct cash assistance will be provided to single individuals making less than $75,000 a year and families who make under $150,000 per year, Hoyer said, with Brown mentioning some may start seeing payments as early as the weekend.
In addition to stimulus checks, the American Rescue Plan also significantly expands the Child Tax Credit, from $2,000 to $3,000, and up to $3,600 for children under the age of 6. Another notable aspect of the plan includes new extensions on various unemployment compensation benefits that were otherwise set to expire.
