A Charles County school administrator’s promise for leading 21st century schools recently landed her the Dr. Michael E. Hickey Award for Distinguished Leadership and Integrity in Education from the College of Education at Towson University.
Shaneha Harvard-Lamb, assistant principal at St. Charles High School in Waldorf, graduated 10 years ago from Towson’s educational leadership program within the Department of Instructional Leadership and Professional Development.
Ted Haynie, a lecturer at Towson University and former Calvert public school system educator, was her advisor and instructor while she was in the program.
“She consistently displayed excellent scholarship in all academic areas, a high level of engagement in classroom activities and with colleagues, and a passion and commitment to the work of educators in 21st century schools,” Haynie said.
One of Haynie’s responsibilities is supervising students during their administrative internship, the final leg of their program. He added that students also have an “on-site” supervisor.
“Shaneha is serving in that capacity — supervising a current teacher finishing her internship at St. Charles,” he noted. “On top of the challenging responsibilities of being an administrator in a large suburban high school, she was willing to take on the additional responsibility of mentoring one of her teachers during the internship.”
In addition, she was a guest presenter for one of his classes this past semester — Cultures and Contexts of Equitable Schools — where she presented on restorative practices, a social science that studies how to improve and repair relationships between people and communities, or in Harvard-Lamb’s case, students and the educational system.
“She’s very passionate … on her own time she created a presentation,” Haynie said. “She’s a fine educator and better person.”
When Harvard-Lamb heard she won the Dr. Michael E. Hickey Award, earned by fostering leadership in others, advocating for justice and equity for students and engaging the community, she said she was “overwhelmed” and even teared up, although she isn’t “a very visually emotional person.”
She mentioned she feels privileged to be a mentor and feels “it’s more of an opportunity” for her to work with her advisee, who’s overreaching project currently addresses equitable resources in education for students displaced from their classrooms.
Recalling her time as a guest speaker for Haynie’s college class, Harvard-Lamb said her presentation on restorative practices included good strategies to repair relationships with students rather than just removing them from a classroom for misbehaving.
“I think the student’s got a lot out of that. … They were able to see different ways to engage and give everyone a voice,” she said.
On top of being announced the winner of the college award, Harvard-Lamb was also nominated by her staff this year to be the Charles assistant principal of the year.
“That says a good deal about her leadership and how she is viewed by those with whom she works,” the instructor noted.
In a nomination letter written by Elizabeth Lawless, an English teacher at St. Charles High School and Harvard-Lamb’s advisee, Lawless said, “I can confidently say that Shaneha is one of the best administrators I’ve ever worked with. She’s supportive and restorative with the students, approachable to the staff, and competent and confident as a leader.”
She continued, “As an administrator, Shaneha is tough but fair with the students. She approaches discipline in a restorative manner, with the end goal being to invite the student to learn again. She has a great working relationship with the staff, the students and the larger [school] community. Her talent is suited to all of the tasks that are asked of administrators on a daily basis, and she handles her responsibilities with grace.”