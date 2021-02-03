The igloo she sat in wasn’t made of ice, but Kiersten Rutter still left with a chunk of it on her finger after boyfriend Josh Smith popped the question Jan. 22 during dinner at No Thyme To Cook.
“I knew we were going to get married, but I didn’t know when,” she said. “I was really not expecting it when it happened.”
The Solomons Island culinary school offers small igloo-shaped tents equipped with Adirondack chairs, heaters, blankets, pillows, lights and Echo Dots to provide diners with privacy and to help conform to social distancing guidelines.
“I was searching the internet and texting my sister and when I saw heated igloos I knew right away because it was so unique,” Smith said. “I knew this was the place. Whoever has been proposed to in a heated igloo on the beach? I think there’s only one now.”
Smith, who is a retail activation specialist with Keurig Dr. Pepper, was able to get Rutter to the restaurant on the premise of celebrating Smith and his twin sister Jordan’s 26th birthday.
But after snacking on pretzel bites, pot stickers and crab cake sliders, Smith got down on one knee and extended a 2-carat oval diamond yellow gold ring.
“I thought I definitely was going to throw up,” said Rutter, who is a receptionist for a northern Calvert County dentist. “In the video I’m like, ‘Wait, wait, wait a minute. What?’ and actually I blacked out a little bit and don’t really remember much around me. I was definitely beaming, but my mind couldn’t process what was happening. It was a memory and a feeling I don’t think I could ever experience again.”
No Thyme To Cook events manager Donna House helped Smith pull off the surprise.
“She was so surprised, so it was fun to be able to help him put that together,” said No Thyme To Cook owner Gwynn Novak, who helped the couple celebrate by offering sparklers and Veuve Clicquot champagne. “It was our first proposal in the igloos.”
The couple met in July 2018 when Rutter was invited to a friend’s housewarming party at which Smith was a roommate, and they instantly took to each other.
“The moment I met Josh I was like, ‘This guy is kind of goofy.’ He’s this big, tall guy, but there was something about him that was super-contagious,” Rutter said. “We loved each other’s company and we enjoyed hanging out together. I literally remember telling my grandmother half-joking, ‘I feel I’m going to marry this guy one day.’”
But Smith didn’t make the first move, so Rutter took the reins.
“Josh was really quiet and I was getting really frustrated, so I was just like, ‘I’m going to go for the jump’ and said, ‘Do you want to go for a drink with me?’” she said of the couple’s first date at a restaurant in North Beach. “We really became just best friends and started dating after that.”
“I think really after a year of dating and especially a few months after living with each other I knew she was the one,” said Smith, who ordered the ring about six months ago. They currently live in Port Republic.
“He has this kindest heart and soul and he’s the nicest guy you’ll ever meet in your life,” said Rutter, a 2015 Huntingtown High School graduate. “One of the first things I noticed is that he’s the type of guy to give you the shirt off his back and he’s willing to do anything for anyone, whether he knows you or not.”
“I loved right away how she was an open book,” said Smith, who graduated from Calvert High in 2013. “What you see is what you get, and I think that’s so important to find someone like that.”
The couple is planning a late 2022 wedding.
