A 66-year-old grandmother is vying to replace Rita Weaver on the St. Mary's board of education.
Weaver filed Oct. 25 for the county commissioner president race as a Republican in next summer's primary against incumbent Randy Guy (R). Andrews filed on Sept. 2 for the nonpartisan District 1 school board seat representing the southern end of the county.
Andrews said that she didn't decide to run because of Weaver. Instead, Andrews said, she is concerned about what she sees as the lack of parental input into public schools.
"As a grandmother, I see the decisions that are being made, and I could not keep quiet any longer," she said. "Parents aren't really considered as important in making decisions."
She alleged that material is being inserted into classes, especially history, to bring division, specifically what she called new theories of pre-1776 United States' history.
Andrews also cited surveys of students. She acknowledged that these may have been part of an equity report from a California-based company that was presented Nov. 3 to the school board.
Andrews said that although critical race theory may not be taught in St. Mary's, there are other words related to it that are, including equity, diversity, inclusion, social justice and cultural bias. "That's what I'm hearing from parents," she said.
A Callaway resident, Andrews grew up in Lexington Park. Her father was in the Navy and she was born at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, she said.
"I know America made mistakes in the past, but to incite division between students is too extreme," she said.
"St. Mary's County is a great county to live still. It's family orientated," she said. "[But] if things are being inserted to cause division, it could ruin what we have."
A retiree and former classroom monitor and supervisor at a defunct Christian school in St. Leonard, Andrews said she homeschooled two of her 11 grandchildren during the last school year and noticed an extreme difference in what the two first-graders had learned. One had been in public school for prekindergarten and kindergarten, she said, noting that student was way behind the other, who had been in private school.
Even though she spoke about it during public comment at a school board meeting on June 30, Andrews said no one from the St. Mary's school system reached out to her.
She is married to Rick Andrews. The blended family has seven kids, she said.
Her political heroes are two Republican governors: Ron DeSantis of Florida and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, both who eschewed mask mandates.
The other St. Mary's school board seat up for election next year is District 3, currently represented by Karin Bailey. No one has filed for that seat yet.