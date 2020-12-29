APG Chesapeake, the parent company of Southern Maryland News, has launched a new Shop Local First Quarter 2021 Advertising Stimulus Program to help local businesses.
The Shop Local effort to assist Southern Maryland businesses totals $500,000.
“It has been a very challenging year for our local businesses so we are very excited about offering them a first quarter advertising stimulus grant that will match their spend with APG Chesapeake dollar for dollar,” said Bill Cotter, regional advertising director for APG Chesapeake.
The program runs Jan. 11 to March 31. It offers a dollar-for-dollar match of their monthly advertising spending with APG Chesapeake.
“Our first quarter grant program is for existing clients as well as new businesses to APG Chesapeake in an effort to help them all extend the reach of their first quarter advertising campaigns,” Cotter said.
Matching grants range from $250 to $10,000 per month. Existing and new customers can apply now at www.apgchesapeake.com/stimulus.
“Our local community readers of our newspapers and visitors on our websites expect content from local advertisers in our products so they can support them especially during this pandemic and the upcoming cold months of January, February and March, so this stimulus program is available to them at a perfect time,” Cotter said.
The program is also available for APG Chesapeake advertisers and local businesses for publications, magazines and websites in the Mid-Shore and Upper Shore communities.