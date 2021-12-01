Despite overwhelming opposition from the community, the St. Mary's County Board of Appeals approved a gravel pit in Mechanicsville on Nov. 18.
The vote to approve the request was 3-2. It can be appealed by any aggrieved party within 60 days, board chair Daniel Ichniowski said. The county commissioners are not directly involved in the approval process.
The request for a conditional use for Edward and Kathleen Sloan had been postponed four times for various reasons since Tropical Storm Elsa came through on July 8.
The gravel pit would be on 150.69 acres at 26901 Morganza-Turner Road.
Among the conditions approved were: A buffer of 100 feet around the mining portion of the property; a maximum of 300 round-trip truck trips per week and a daily maximum of 80; a water truck on site to provide dust control; hours of operation limited to 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and, for maintenance only, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday; no burning on site; a paved entryway for 120 feet; no processing or sale of product on site; and planting, maintaining or replacing 108 Leyland cypress trees of at least 6 feet in height.
Voting yes were Ichniowski, Wayne Miedzinski and Rich Richardson. Voting no were Guy Bradley and Lynn Delaney.
Traffic and safety were primary concerns, and Delaney noted a problem with school buses in the area not being able to use a short bypass on Busy Corner Road off Morganza-Turner Road near Route 5. The county has had a problem with a subcontractor on the damaged road — which was washed out by Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4, 2020 — according to an earlier Southern Maryland News report.
Donnie Mills, deputy director of public works, said the design of the culvert replacement on Busy Corner Road should be completed soon. Mills added that it will take 12 weeks to get a box culvert delivered. Ichniowski speculated the road project would be finished by June or July next year.
Chris Longmore, an attorney representing the Sloans, said he didn't know when the gravel pit would be ready to open.
Bradley said safety was his biggest concern, and added that he was torn on whether to approve the Sloans' request.
"It's a messed-up situation that we have the roads that we do," he said.
Miedzinski said the Sloans operate currently off of Friendship School and Maypole roads and haven't had any problems with Amish horse-drawn buggies.
Delaney said comparing Morganza-Turner to Friendship School and Maypole roads is not fair because there's more traffic on the former road.
In regard to the general welfare of the area, Longmore said, "We don't believe this will be injurious in any way to the enjoyment of the community." He added that he could hear comments from the audience as he spoke those words.
"It's a public road," Richardson said, implying that the Sloans have the right to use it, subject to conditions.
The applicant proposed planting 3-foot cypress trees, but agreed to plant 6-foot trees. Longmore said they chose that particular tree "because it's the fastest-growing."
"Both sides have very strong cases," Bradley said, noting the case was frustrating.
In response to a question from Richardson, Sloan employee Curtis Grice said their trucks are no wider than 8 feet. In addition, he said he has never seen a "5-axle, 26-ton super dump truck" on the company's current gravel pit and said the Sloans don't own one. Grice noted that an independent trucker uses such a truck to haul product for Sloan, but not out of a gravel pit.