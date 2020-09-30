It's been a long time coming for two Arc Southern Maryland employees.
The Prince Frederick-based nonprofit honored 35-year employees Tyrone Harrod and Jean Mackall during a Sept. 24 event held in the nonprofit's parking lot at 350 W. Dares Beach Road.
"It's been challenging, but rewarding also," said Mackall, who was referred to the position as a direct support professional, or DSP, by a friend, Josephine Parker. Mackall, a Port Republic resident, said she plans to keep doing her job as long as her health allows.
The DSP position basically involves providing nursing care to developmentally disabled persons, board member Scott Mellinger said.
Harrod, who lives in Lusby, worked for 24 years as a DSP in the Sunrise group home. Since then he's been a van driver for the Arc's day program.
"I enjoy what I'm doing," Harrod said. "It's so nice to work with wonderful consumers and coworkers."
Mellinger, who is one of nine members on the Arc's governing board, volunteered at the Sept. 24 event, where honorees received a monetary award, T-shirt and lunch. "I think it's great," he said of the annual event where it honors employees at their five-year anniversaries: 5, 10, 15, etc. "This is a very difficult job and doesn't pay well," he said.
Some of the others honored include 30-year employees Jennie Parran, Bernice Ijames and Ethel Janey.
Terry Long, Arc's chief executive officer, noted the nonprofit has 30 residential group homes and also teaches life skills, for example.
Arc had to cancel is golf fundraiser in June due to COVID-19, but Long said that a number of corporate sponsors made contributions anyway. "COVID-19 is really increasing costs because of cleaning and [personal protective equipment]," he said.
Arc spokeswoman Lyndee Waldbauer said the nonprofit has received three federal CARES Act funding grants through Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's counties.
Those who would like to donate can do so online at arcsomd.org.