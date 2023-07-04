Other the last few years, the threat of mass shootings have become an ever present concern in the United States.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, which has kept a record of gun-related injuries and deaths since 2013, 647 mass shootings were recorded in 2022.
While that number is down from the 690 recorded in 2021, the numbers are far above the 336 mass shootings recorded in 2018.
As mass shootings become a more common threat, officials at Southern Maryland’s higher education facilities have become more cognizant of issues that could allow a shooter easy access to buildings.
Kenneth Green, an adjunct professor for electrical apprenticeships at the College of Southern Maryland, was one of those concerned individuals.
“I’ve had concerns about safety for awhile,” Green, who teaches classes at the Hughesville Regional Campus, told Southern Maryland News.
Green raised concerns that while the campus buildings have the ability to be locked to those without card access, doors are left open to everyone whether they are a student or not.
Green also told Southern Maryland News that a single unarmed public safety officer was stationed to watch over both the Centers for Trades and Energy Training and the new Centers for Health Sciences buildings at the campus in Hughesville.
Green told Southern Maryland News that Eric Sweeney, executive director of public safety and preparedness, gave him the information in an email on March 24.
According to a copy of the email, Green sent the inquiry in response to inquiries from several students about security concerns in the event of a potential incident.
While Sweeney did not respond to the issue of a lack of armed officers at the building, he did respond that CSM's policy was to keep exterior doors unlocked while the campus was open to create a campus that is “open and inviting to faculty, staff, students and community members.”
“This is typical for most colleges with the exception of student housing buildings at four-year institutions,” Sweeney said in the email. “There is always a challenge between the often competing objectives in having a secure environment vs. an open environment.
Green told Southern Maryland News that the increase in incidents around the nation had made him more concerned.
“Maybe back in the 80s and 90s, when there wasn’t so many incidents, it would be OK, but now we’re seeing it happen all the time,” Green said.
Southern Maryland News reached out to the College of Southern Maryland for comment and received a copy of a briefing sheet on campus safety at the college.
The college plans to host training drills in the fall to improve readiness for faculty, staff and students in case of an emergency and maintains “close working relationships with all of our local law enforcement agencies and emergency management agencies.”
While the release does not state whether the community college will look into arming public safety officers, it did state that a “significant” portion of public safety officers at the school have formal police officer training or are retired law enforcement or military police.
“Our officers train throughout the year on various scenarios- including those involving de-escalation techniques," the release said.
The school also has several communication options for students including Omnilert, which sends alerts and emergency information via text message, the CSMSafe App and the CSM Mobile App.
The alerts are also posted to CSM's social media accounts and on the college's webpage.
St. Mary’s College makes enhancements
The question of campus safety was also on the minds of leadership at St. Mary’s College of Maryland in St. Mary’s City.
In an email sent to all students on April 12, the school outlined a number of changes coming to the office of public safety.
“Let me stress that this was not done because of any threat on campus,” Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary’s College, said in the email. “We examined what colleges and universities in Maryland, as well as our peer institutions, have in place, engaged with industry experts and reviewed research data.”
The school decided to transition the safety model to a security/special police model that would include sworn special police officers, who will be armed with guns.
Until those officers are trained, the school planned to submit a request for proposal by August to hire a security firm to provide armed security officers until the school is able to hire and train its own special police officers.
The campus also plans to hire more unarmed officers in addition to bringing in armed officers as well as equipping all security staff with body cameras.
A new director of public safety would also be brought in to implement the new security/special police model.
“Our community really feels safe on campus and in the county but as an institution, safety is always on the forefront at St. Mary’s College,” Jerri Howland, vice president for student affairs, told Southern Maryland News.
Howland said that the special police officers would have the same abilities as regular public safety officers and serve to help provide a response group to an active shooter or violent person on campus.
The school also maintains a memorandum of understanding with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, but Howland said response times can vary depending on how many officers are available at the time.
Howland said that the college also added more security cameras around the school and recently undertook an initiative to examine and repair locks around the campus.
For more information about public safety at both campuses, visit www.csmd.edu/ready/public-safety/index.html and www.smcm.edu/publicsafety.