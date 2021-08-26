After a year of mostly virtual and distanced learning, the region’s public school systems are preparing to welcome students back for in-class instruction when school begins next week.
Charles public schools will welcome 27,836 students back to classrooms when the new school year begins on Monday, Aug. 30.
The Charles school system, as well as the Calvert public school system, goes into the school year offering a full-virtual option for only a limited number of students. St. Mary’s public school system, on the other hand, made its virtual option available to any student in the county who wanted it for the coming school year.
On Aug. 16, the Charles school system announced a limited virtual option for up to 50 students in each grade between kindergarten and Grade 8. The program, which will support 450 students in total, would only run through half the school year and eligibility was determined by a number of factors such as absences and grade performance.
In a statement given to Southern Maryland News on Aug. 19, Superintendent Maria Navarro had concerns about the limited nature of interactions for virtual students with teachers.
“While the benefit for accepted students is to learn from home, these children will receive instruction in core classes and miss opportunities for face-to-face interactions with teachers,” Navarro said.
The county also offers a virtual academy for a limited number of high schoolers, which lasts for the entirety of the school year. According to the statement, about 175 students have enrolled in the high school program.
When classes start on Monday, Charles schools plans to have voluntary rapid and PCR tests available for all students.
St. Mary’s public schools has enrolled 350 of the system’s 17,442 students into its virtual academy for the upcoming school year, which also begins Aug. 30. The system chose not to put a cap on the number of students who could participate in virtual school.
Superintendent Scott Smith also said that 387 students have been scheduled to be home schooled during the upcoming school year, which is down sharply from the 1,570 students that participated in home school last year.
Calvert public schools will welcome 15,100 students when classes begin in that county on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Superintendent Daniel Curry said that 270 students throughout grades 3 to 12 were enrolled in the virtual academy. The school system’s virtual enrollment was capped at 100 total for grades 3 to 5, 100 total for grades 6 to 8, and 70 high school students.
Students, staff will be wearing masks when schools reopen
All three area school systems will require masks for students, staff and visitors when schools reopen next week regardless of vaccination status due to concerns regarding the delta variant of COVID-19.
The decisions reversed steps made in the beginning of the summer to remove mask mandates.
Smith said the decision to mask up was in part to a Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention rule amendment that stated that children who test positive would not need to quarantine if all students were masked.
“The headlines across the nation spotlight school systems that have had their reopening plans upended by positive COVID-19 cases and large numbers of students and staff required to quarantine for a week or more.” Smith said.
St. Mary’s County Public Schools shifted to mandatory masking when St. Mary’s County moved into the high category of COVID-19 transmission, per the CDC.
When students return to the classroom, social distancing and cleaning of frequently used surfaces will be in effect at schools throughout the region to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Social distancing, masks and enhanced cleaning will be especially important in elementary schools since vaccinations have not yet been approved for children under 12-years-old.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews