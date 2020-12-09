Diagnosed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise to levels unseen throughout the pandemic as the results of holiday travel begin to be revealed through testing.
As of Tuesday, St. Mary's County had seen a seven-day average of 34 new cases per 100,000 being added daily, according to the local health department, another record high for the county. Calvert and Charles counties also saw record numbers for new cases, with an average of 24 cases per 100,000 per day for the past seven days in Calvert, according to state health data, and 32 in Charles.
The new wave of the virus has claimed the lives of 10 individuals in Calvert, eight in St. Mary's and 10 in Charles since the beginning of November, according to state data. More than 200 people have died in Southern Maryland from COVID-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Although some of the increase may reflect the expected spread of the virus over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is still too early to tell, Charles Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney said in an emailed response through a spokesperson.
"There was widespread transmission in our community before the holiday hit," Abney said, with "record numbers" of people getting tested in the past month.
Those testing center crowds lead to an additional lag in testing turnaround, Abney said, and due to the "unprecedented volume of specimens" being tested, the average turnaround time is now six days, which, coupled with the virus incubation period which can be up to 14 days, will lag holiday results.
"Time will tell," she said.
St. Mary's Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster said the significant increase in COVID-19 cases is due to community spread, including activities related to Thanksgiving, noting investigation efforts have found social gatherings with non-household members, bar and restaurant patronage, work, sports and travel are the most common high-risk activities.
While the state increases efforts to prevent hospitals from overflowing during the winter surge, the tri-county area's hospitals appear to be holding their own for now.
Hospital-level data, which was first released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human services this week, and will continue to be released weekly, shows that last week an average of 10.1 beds were used by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, 9.9 at CalvertHealth Medical Center, and 21.1 at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, a sharp increase in all of the hospitals from previous weeks going back to the last week of July.
Statewide, last week, hospitals averaged about 44.45 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients, but those numbers vary based on hospital size.
The data says an average of 75% of adult inpatient beds were occupied at Charles Regional, 85% at CalvertHealth, and 83% of beds at MedStar St. Mary's, close to the statewide average of 85% of inpatient beds being occupied.
As the cases increase to unprecedented levels, however, vaccinations are on health officers' minds right now.
Brewster said St. Mary's is planning mass vaccinations with several local entities, with the vaccines going to priority populations including hospital staff as well as staff and residents at long-term care facilities first, and later other priority groups including health care personnel and first responders.
Throughout the state, Brewster said, the distribution will involve partnerships with pharmacies and mass vaccination clinic events. Hospitals will be able to vaccinate their own staff.
As the amount available increases, eventually, the vaccine will be available at the health departments' daily testing sites, at primary care offices and pharmacies, Brewster said.