The public might not know it, but "there is not a requirement of physical injury" to be charged with assault.
Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Janelle Love made those comments last week in a discussion about assaults, especially domestic violence situations.
Southern Maryland News since Jan. 1 has reported on a number of cases involving mainly men who were charged with felony and misdemeanor assault, and police officers reported in court documents that there were no visible injuries to alleged victims in those cases.
"It happens in a lot of cases," Love said. This can involve the proverbial "he said, she said" situation. "We're really responsive to domestic violence issues," she added.
Love said that if someone swings a fist at someone and misses, that's still assault.
State's Attorney Anthony "Tony" Covington (D) said his office takes assault charges very seriously. "One person's words versus another's is common," he said, adding that "domestic situations are trickiest."
Covington noted that the standard for a charge or arrest by police "is a much lower standard of proof" than the prosecutor's office uses. Police use what's called "probable cause" to arrest someone, while prosecutors need to prove a case "beyond reasonable doubt" in case it goes to trial.
This can result in cases being nolle prossed or dismissed, or plea agreements where the charged person agrees to a lesser offense.
"We look at something that may corroborate testimony," the longtime prosecutor said.
Covington noted that "people are shocked" that someone can be charged for assault without signs of physical injury. He added that one can put someone in fear of harm by saying something, for example.
In addition, "The accused can be found guilty based on the testimony of one witness," Covington said.
Capt. Dave Kelly of the Charles sheriff's office said domestic violence calls "come down to the officer's best judgment in keeping people safe." He said it's possible that one person, two people or no one will be charged when an officer responds to a domestic violence call.
In regards to corroborating evidence in cases of alleged strangulation where there are no marks on the neck, Kelly said officers look for signs of petechiae, which he described as freckling in the whites of the eyes.
"I've seen cases where you won't see injuries, bruising or bleeding," said Kelly, who has been a captain for three years and an officer with the sheriff's office for nearly 23 years.
He noted cases that involve a spouse, intimate partner or child in common have an added degree of protection.
Extra protections can involve a protective order or temporary orders regarding placement of children in cases where both parents are charged.
"It's tough. We take these kind of situations very seriously," he said. "They can be very volatile and dangerous, but every one of them is different. We try to calm the situation down. It weighs heavily on the officer."
He acknowledged that such cases "often come down to a 'he said, she said.' They can be very difficult."
During his time as a prosecutor, Covington said the state changed assault laws. What used to be known as aggravated assault is now first-degree felony assault and carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison. Assault and battery charges are now usually considered misdemeanor second-degree assault, which carries up to 10 years in prison.
In addition, Covington noted that the state legislature last year updated the law to include strangulation as a first-degree assault. This was done because "it's very difficult to prove" that someone meant to kill or seriously injure someone by strangulation.
Some legislators tried to include suffocation as first-degree assault along with strangulation, but the lack of marks from suffocation made it difficult. Some raised concerns about overcharging or the first-degree assault charge being abused, said Joyce King, chief counsel for the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to the Frederick News Post.
In assault cases where an officer responds and doesn't charge someone, people can still swear out charges against someone else. This happened on April 30, for example, in the case of a man who was allegedly assaulted by the mother of his grandchild and the woman's sister. The women had left the man's residence by the time police arrived. That case allegedly left the man with a "very swollen eye."
The man swore out a complaint against the woman for felony burglary, misdemeanor assault and theft after she allegedly pushed through a front door, physically assaulted him, kidnapped his dog and stole his cell phone.