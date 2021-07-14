The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two assaults that occurred July 10 and 11 in Lexington Park and Mechanicsville.
Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 11, deputies responded to the 40400 block of Kavanagh Road in Mechanicsville after a report of a hit-and-run collision.
The preliminary investigation determined numerous suspects blocked a roadway and assaulted five victims with baseball bats, pepper spray, a Taser and handgun. The victims were in two vehicles.
A suspect pointed a handgun at a vehicle and the suspects began to assault the victims, a press release states. During the assault, shots were fired and the operator of one of the vehicles fled.
As a result, a male suspect, age 49 of Prince George’s County, who was not named in the release, was struck by the victim’s vehicle. The suspect was ultimately flown to an area trauma center for treatment.
Two female victims, ages 23 and 20 of Mechanicsville and Bushwood, were also flown to area trauma centers for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault.
And, a female suspect, age 30 of Mechanicsville, was flown to an area trauma center for injuries sustained in the incident. A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to police.
Anyone with information on the Mechanicsville assault is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 78072, or email warren.forinash@stmarysmd.com.
Lexington Park assault reported
Around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, deputies responded to the 20100 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park after a report of assault.
Upon arrival deputies located a male victim, 32 of Lexington Park, injured in the backyard of the residence. The victim said unknown suspects forced entry into the home and assaulted him with bats and machetes.
The victim ultimately jumped from an upstairs window, and the suspects fled the scene, according to a police press release.
The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment.
This incident does not appear to be a random act of violence, according to the release.
Anyone with information on the Lexington Park assault is asked to contact Detective Tyler Payne at 301-475-4200, ext. 78010, or email tyler.payne@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
