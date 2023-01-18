Nothing can be done to resurrect the 14 individuals lost nearly 70 years ago in the Chesapeake Bay off the coast of the Twin Beaches area. However, their memories prevail with each retelling of the sad story of the sinking of the Levin J. Marvel in August 1955.

The tragedy is historically significant for being the deadliest sailing disaster on the bay and for the legal and legislative monsoon that followed it.


