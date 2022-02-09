On May 14, 2005, Kristin Mitchell was on top of the world.
The 21-year-old had just graduated from St. Joseph’s University with a bachelor's in food marketing and was set to begin a coveted job at General Mills, which had selected her from a large pool of candidates.
Her personal life was a different matter, though.
“The one thing that wasn’t going well, wasn’t running straight was the relationship she had with her boyfriend,” said Mitchell’s father, Bill. “He was the demanding guy, the domineering guy, the guy who had to have things his way.”
Kristin was taking steps to leave him, but on June 3, 2005, her boyfriend took her life.
Bill shared the family's story Tuesday night during an event titled “When Dating Hurts: A Conversation on Dating and Domestic Violence with Bill Mitchell."
The 90-minute virtual program was a collaboration between Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women and St. Mary’s College of Maryland. February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness month.
According to Taylor Spencer Davis, the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy handled 1,127 cases in 2020, including 175 for dating violence and 769 for domestic violence.
Last year, the organization assisted 1,595 victims, including 168 for dating violence and 1,171 for domestic violence.
“Violence does not discriminate by economics or race or age,” said Spencer Davis, who is the assistant director of the agency. “We lose parents and children, siblings and friends, coworkers and acquaintances to dating and domestic violence every day. More than anything we need to listen intently to the stories and survivors and victims have to tell.”
Bill Mitchell said he, his wife Michelle and his son David met "Nick" — Mitchell declined to give his daughter's boyfriend's real name — for the first time at the graduation.
“To my eye she never looked more radiant,” Bill said of the ceremony. “She was so full of pride about her accomplishment.”
But trouble was brewing. A day before her death, Kristin went out to meet some classmates but was inundated with calls and texts from Nick.
“He was very jealous,” said Bill, who wrote the book "When Dating Hurts" about the experience. “He was getting angrier and angrier and angrier because he figured it was all about him. He just couldn’t understand why she wasn’t paying enough attention to him.”
On the night of June 3, 2005, Bill received a call from law enforcement and met them in front of a grocery store in Ellicott City.
“They told me, ‘Mr. Mitchell, we regret to tell you that today your daughter was murdered by her boyfriend,’” he said. “That was easily the worst day of my life.”
Bill shared a statistic that stated 1 in 3 women will suffer serious physical violence in an intimate partner relationship.
“Maybe it won’t happen to your child, but how about your child’s friends?” Bill asked. “It could be a niece, a coworker, it may be happening on your street, it may be a neighbor. It’s coming your way and I hate to tell you this. If you look at it like, ‘Well we really do live in a nice neighborhood,’ and that type of thing just wouldn’t happen around here, then I say you leave your family open because you’re unprepared, meaning that you’re going to put your fingers in your ears and hum because you don’t feel like you need to hear about warning signs.”
During his talk he also shared definitions of dating and domestic violence along with warning signs.
The man Bill calls "Nick" is currently in Pennsylvania State Prison and has been denied parole twice.
“She was a good person. She was fun, she was happy, she was a bright light and obviously attractive and we sorely miss her,” the father said during Tuesday evening's presentation, his voice cracking with emotion. “The reason I do this shortly and simply is so that no other family has to go through this. Do yourself a favor, do your family a favor, do your friends a favor and learn the warning signs because they will keep you out of danger.”
For more information or to receive help, contact the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy at 301-373-4141 or go to www.smcfa.net. To order a copy of Mitchell's book, go to www.whendatinghurts.com.