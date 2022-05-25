Oh baby.
Local mothers have been impacted by a national baby formula shortage in recent weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the general public from stepping up.
The shortage — which apparently has been caused by an Abbott Laboratories shutdown of a facility in Michigan in February — has some local mothers desperate.
Lori Ennis, communications director for Care Net Pregnancy Center of Southern Maryland, based in Lexington Park, said they’ve had double and triple the number of women showing up for baby supplies, namely baby formula.
“On a good day when there’s no shortage, we’re often asking for donations,” said Ennis, who has been in her current job for 1½ years. “It is tough.”
Care Net does two outreach events a week with a mobile unit, Ennis said.
However, she noted that they’ve had enough to distribute, thanks to locals who donate at their three locations in Southern Maryland.
The nonprofit relies on donations of baby items to serve its offices in Lexington Park, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick.
“When Abbott had the recall, we had several thousand dollars’ worth of inventory was just thrown away,” she said.
She noted that they also recently received a donation of Kabrita goat milk formula, and all of it was distributed.
“There’s a lot of research that shows goat formula to be a viable formula product, and we do have moms who have gladly accepted — and preferred — goat formula,” said Ennis, who said she is also managing editor for Mothering.com, an online publication. “We always advise any mom who may be using something they don’t normally use to check with their doctor to see what’s best for baby.”
At the May 24 Calvert County commissioners’ meeting, Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky said “no babies have gone without formula” in Calvert. He advised anyone who is “WIC-eligible” to contact the Women, Infants and Children program for assistance.
“There is no need to hoard,” he said.
He also advised the public not to try making baby formula from information from the internet.
“This is certainly an instance where government dropped the ball,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said, adding that more foresight could’ve been used to head off the problem.
On May 23, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) called it “a supply chain challenge. It could be resolved as early as this week.”
His regional offices have received a high volume of calls about the shortage, he said.
Alex Kropkowski, 31, of Mechanicsville, first heard about the possible shortage from a friend on the Eastern Shore who couldn’t get formula for her baby.
Kropkowski, who went through a couple of different formulas for her 10-month-old son, was able to ship some extra formula to her friend.
As more news came out about the shortage and Kropkowski noticed more messages from mothers in parent groups posting about having formula to share, she decided to start “SOMD Formula Finder” on Facebook.
The group, which has over 1,400 members, is used as a resource for parents to be alerted when stores in the area have formula or when parents have formula to trade or sell for shipping costs only.
“We can’t be everywhere at once and driving around for hours doesn’t make sense with these gas prices,” Kropkowski said.
Recently the group took steps to combat bad actors who allegedly attempted to scam some parents.
Bryans Road resident Britnie Tucker, 34, made several trips around her area looking for formula for her 3-month-old son, Amari, about two weeks ago.
“I went to the CVS near our home, had nothing ... I actually went to the Giant in Accokeek ... and they had some supply ... we just bought it,” she said.
Tucker, who is unable to breastfeed, bought $500 in formula, which she said is about 13 or 14 cans. Because each can only lasts about five days, that supply may not last long.
Tucker called the situation “scary.”
“Right now we have milk for him, but it’s starting to dwindle down little by little,” she said.
Tucker said she did not want to try alternatives — such as Carnation milk or milk with hemp — unless it’s a last resort, as neither was recommended for her child.
Kropkowski said she instituted a rule outlawing the sharing of alternative formula recipes on SOMD Formula Finder.
To donate formula or other baby items to Care Net, stop by one of their three locations when they are open. For times and hours, go to carenetsomd.org.
