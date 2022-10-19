In addition to decisions on many statewide and local offices, Maryland voters have decisions on changes to the state constitution to weigh in on in this year’s election.
Arguably, the most provocative of the proposals is Question 4. According to the office of Maryland’s secretary of state, it poses the question, “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21 years of age on or after July 1, 2023, in the state of Maryland?”
If approved, the measure would effectively legalize recreational marijuana, which is already available for medical purposes in the state.
Polls taken by a few state-based researchers suggest the question could garner 70% of votes in the affirmative.
The other four questions have attracted less attention but still could burden Maryland’s legal community with significant constitutional changes.
During a recent Calvert County League of Women Voters forum, Ralph Watkins, a Silver Spring resident and former Maryland LWV officer, conducted a brief presentation on what voters will be deciding when they mull the ballot questions.
Voting yes to Question 1 would change the names of Maryland’s appellate courts, with the court of appeals becoming the Supreme Court of Maryland. The court of special appeals would be called the Appellate Court of Maryland.
“Concern has risen because when people cite decisions of the Maryland Court of Appeals” people not from Maryland think, “‘Oh, that’s just some mid-level court. That’s not the final decision,’” Watkins explained. If the Maryland Court of Appeals becomes the Supreme Court of Maryland, the appeals court judges would then be called “justices,” Watkins added.
Question 3 is also court-related. Passage would authorize the Maryland General Assembly “to enact legislation that limits the right to a jury trial in a civil proceeding to those proceedings in which the amount in controversy exceeds $25,000, excluding attorney’s fees if attorney’s fee are recoverable in the proceeding,” the secretary of state’s office wrote in a memo to the state election administrator.
Under current law, that amount must exceed $15,000 before any party involved in the case may demand a jury trial.
Watkins explained that the measure increases the amount with the rationale being to keep court costs down.
Question 5 would repeal the election of orphans’ court judges in Howard County and would remand those responsibilities to the county’s circuit court judges. This would also impact the appeal process, since the final judgement could no longer be decided by Howard County Circuit Court.
“You could feel this is a question that should be decided by the Howard County voters,” said Watkins, who explained if the measure passes statewide but fails in Howard, it is defeated.
“The simple rule is, if you want this decided by Howard County, vote yes,” said Watkins.
Some have said this could pave the way to eliminating other county’s orphans’ courts, which supervise the management of estates of people who have died — with or without a will — while owning property in their sole name.
Question 2 could have ramifications regarding the composition of the Maryland General Assembly since it is a mandate to compel lawmakers to actually reside in the district they represent.
According to the secretary of state’s missive, the measure “adds the eligibility requirements to serve as a senator or a delegate by requiring a person to have maintained a ‘primary place of abode’ in the district that person has been chosen to represent.”
If it becomes law, the amendment would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, and require that the lawmaker “must have both resided in and maintained a primary place of abode in the district for the same time periods as under current law,” which is six months.
Watkins explained that an individual could not use a “vacation home” or other part-time residence in a district as the vested base for representing a legislative district.
The general election is Nov. 8 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Early voting in Maryland will be held Oct. 27 through Nov. 3 during the same hours.