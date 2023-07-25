Experts found higher levels of bay grasses in the Chesapeake Bay after two years of decline, according to a study by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. The study attributes the increase to lower levels of rain and cooler temperatures.
The release discussed the results of an annual bay grasses survey by the Virginia Institute, which found a 12% increase in bay grass since 2021. The survey found a total of 76,400 acres of seagrass in 2022, which is more than the long-term average of 69,000 acres, but less than the recent peak of 108,000 acres in 2018.
"There were some storm events that reduced" the rate of bay grasses, Doug Myers, Chesapeake Bay Foundation senior scientist, said. “The long-term resilience of the bay is improving. We used to have rainstorm events that would knock out the grasses for four or five years, but they seem to be coming back much quicker.”
Bay grasses, or submerged aquatic vegetation, provide food and shelter for various aquatic animals, including blue crabs and many types of fish, and are essential to the health of the Chesapeake. Experts are thrilled to see the comeback of these essential plants.
“There are so many different reasons why bay grasses are important, “ said Christopher Patrick, director of the SAV Restoration and Monitoring Program at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. “They provide refuge for juvenile fish and crabs and other species, many of which will grow up to be commercially important species. They also provide forage for waterfowl.”
Higher levels of bay grasses also allow for clearer water and more dissolved oxygen, which is essential for aquatic life.
“The roots of bay grasses help knit together sediment particles so that they don't get resuspended by wind and waves,” Myers said. “They also sequester a lot of carbon as they're photosynthesizing, so they draw carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, through the water and into their root masses.”
Though bay grasses have been present in the Chesapeake, the increase may come as a shock to visitors, Myers continued.
“A lot of people are new to understanding and seeing seagrasses because they've been missing from the bay for many decades as the bay was really sick,” he said. “People might get annoyed by them, consider them a nuisance because they might get wrapped around your boat propeller, or they might feel icky if you're swimming in the bay. We have to realize that this is a really good thing that the seagrasses are coming back.”
Bay grasses can continue to thrive especially when waters are clearer, he continued. Anything locals can do to reduce runoff will help sunlight penetrate the waters and allow for growth.