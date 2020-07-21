“I’m elated that the water park is open,” declared Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney during the town council's meeting earlier this month.
The meeting — held virtually — included operational updates from town administrator Holly Wahl, who provided an update on the progress for providing outdoor recreation for locals in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Chesapeake Beach Water Park is currently open only to Calvert County residents while Bayfront Park — also know as Brownies Beach — is open only to town residents and their guests.
“Staff has worked to ensure that all health department guidelines have been followed and are being followed,” Wahl stated in her July report. “The department of public works made great efforts to clean Bayfront Park prior to opening for residents and clear any hazards to ensure adequate space was provided.”
When asked by Councilman Keith Pardieck if staff has been experiencing any dicey issues with enforcing the access restrictions at either facility, Wahl declared, “our staff has been great about handling those issues.”
Mahoney opined that the signage posted at the beach was working effectively at sending a message that the facility is indeed user-restricted to town residents.
Wahl characterized the challenged seasonal openings of the waterpark and beach as a win for everyone.
“The opening of these town-owned amenities, even at a lower capacity, has provided employment for 109 returning seasonal employees and 71 new seasonal employees for the 2020 season,” Wahl said. “The water park has provided a great experience for town and county residents, with admission totals at one time averaging 120 guests, providing the distancing necessary for the safety of our residents. The beach staff are working efficiently to ensure town residents are able to comfortably enjoy the beach. Admission totals at one time average at 20 guests, providing the distancing necessary for the safety of our residents. Screening procedures at both locations are strictly enforced.”
On the subject of public safety in the coronavirus realm, Mahoney stated in his mayor’s report that he remains in touch with cabinet members of Gov. Larry Hogan (R). The mayor said the message remains, “don’t let your guard down. Stay vigilant by wearing masks.”
Mahoney stated compliance with the mask mandate will help keep town businesses open. Earlier in the week Hogan directed Maryland’s local leaders to step up enforcement of public health requirements in bars and restaurants, including requiring staff and patrons to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
“We have to wear that darn mask,” said Mahoney, urging citizens to comply with the governor’s directive.
‘Taste’ is cancelled
During his economic development committee report, Councilman Larry Jaworski noted the cancellation of one of the Chesapeake Beach's popular late summer event.
“In order to continue to provide as much protection as possible to our residents and visitors, the town has decided to cancel this year’s Taste of the Beaches, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19,” Jaworski stated. “With over 2,000 attendees last year, it would have been very difficult to maintain proper social distancing.”
Jaworski, who is credited with starting the annual festival, promised the event would return in 2021.
Appointments made
The council unanimously approved the appointment of 20-year town resident Kathleen Berault to the Chesapeake Beach Planning and Zoning Commission. During an interview with the council at the meeting, Berault, a retired public safety specialist and current member of the town’s green team, said she was dedicated to “preserving the uniqueness and vibrance” of the bayside town.
The council reappointed David Ferguson to the town’s board of appeals. The panel also approved the appointment of longtime town resident and former council member Jan Ruttkay to the board of appeals.
“She’s very experienced in a lot of different things,” said Councilman Greg Morris of Ruttkay, who worked in the real estate profession for 40 years.