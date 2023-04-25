North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Mills, left, Senator Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's), Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat Mahoney and North Beach Volunteer Fire Department President Matt Weber show support for Senate Bill 140 at a Senate hearing earlier this year.
The State Highway Administration approved a bill that will redesignate a Chesapeake Beach community bridge in honor of local first responders who died in the line of duty.
Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat Mahoney proposed a bill to state legislators earlier this year. In a full Senate vote, the bill, known as Senate Bill 140, passed unanimously but stalled after its first reading in the House of Delegates before the legislative session ended on April 10.
However, due to an administrative process, the renaming was able to still get approval by the state's highway administration officials.
Fishing Creek Bridge serves as part of a main roadway connecting the Chesapeake Beach and North Beach townships and other surrounding areas. The bridge will be renamed the “Fallen Heroes Fishing Creek Bridge,” recognizing the history of line-of-duty deaths of service members in the small-town community.
In a letter to the state Senate, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Mills stated the bridge would “serve as a visible reminder to the public of the first responders’ commitment to saving lives, protecting property and preserving the common good … even at the greatest risk to their own well-being.”
Mahoney initiated SB 140 with the help of former Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George Owings and Chief Mills on behalf of the NBVFD. The bill was first read in the state Senate on Jan. 13, and was referred to a committee with “no written opposition,” according to Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's, a sponsor of the bill.
According to a fiscal and policy note from the State Highway Administration, SB 140 would not require additional funding outside of existing resources, nor would it impact the finances of local governments.
The renaming of the bridge is intended to be inclusive of first responders and members of military organizations. Since 1942 there have been six first responder who died in the line of duty in the area, the most recent of which occurred in 2018.
Jackson stated, “This is a simple effort that will mean a great deal to the families of those who have lost family members in the service of their country and community.”
Even though the bill did not make it through the legislative process, Mahoney said the State Highway Administration can be petitioned in cases such as SB 140 to help get a bill passed. The State Highway Administration ultimately approved the bridge renaming through this administrative process, he said.