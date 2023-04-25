Showing support

North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Mills, left, Senator Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's), Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat Mahoney and North Beach Volunteer Fire Department President Matt Weber show support for Senate Bill 140 at a Senate hearing earlier this year.

 Photo by Don Rau, chief of staff to Sen. Jackson

The State Highway Administration approved a bill that will redesignate a Chesapeake Beach community bridge in honor of local first responders who died in the line of duty.

Chesapeake Beach Mayor Pat Mahoney proposed a bill to state legislators earlier this year. In a full Senate vote, the bill, known as Senate Bill 140, passed unanimously but stalled after its first reading in the House of Delegates before the legislative session ended on April 10.