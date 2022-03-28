Bert Gagnon stands next to a "Gone With the Wind" poster from France that was given to him years ago from a man who worked for the Alouette Satellite Program. Also on display are signs from every state and Canadian province. Gagnon was born in Quebec, grew up in Maine and moved to Southern Maryland a number of years ago.
Bert and Margie Gagnon are pictured next to the jukebox at Bert's 50's Diner, which closed March 13.
Staff photo by Caleb M. Soptelean
Margie Gagnon talks on her cell phone on March 25 inside Bert's 50's Diner, which closed March 13. The Gagnons hope to keep it as a restaurant.
Bert Gagnon said he made more friends in his time at Bert's 50's Diner than he did his entire life before then, and that included several years in the Navy and 23 years working a civil service job at NASA.
Gagnon, who opened the Mechanicsville restaurant in 1985 and leased the business to Michael Katzkikis in 2001, recently took it over again before closing March 13.
Gagnon had the business going for three months since taking over in December, but said it was too hard on him and his wife, Margie. They were working 12-hour shifts, he said, and labor was hard to come by.
"My wife is 79 and working behind the line because we couldn't find cooks," he said, referring to her job as food organizer or kitchen boss.
He's currently looking for another restaurant owner to keep the business going, if possible, he said, noting he's been approached by a realtor, used car sales and other business entities.
"It's looking like we won't be able to find anyone to keep it going," Margie said on Friday, March 25.
Their daughter, Debbie Buckler, who co-owns the Foxy Fish two doors down from the diner with her husband, David, said her dad was exhausted.
She also said labor has been hard to come by, noting the Foxy Fish hired some staff from Bert's 50's Diner when it closed.
Bert said people must've taken 100 photos with him at the iconic business during the last three days they were open. The restaurant, located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, is known for the hotrod car on its roof.
"It was grand," he said. "I met a lot of old folks that I used to deal with all the time. It's a hard business to begin with. If you're not young and full of pep, you're going to fall behind."
"We're so touched by the outpouring of the community," Margie said.