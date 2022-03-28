Bert Gagnon said he made more friends in his time at Bert's 50's Diner than he did his entire life before then, and that included several years in the Navy and 23 years working a civil service job at NASA. 

Gagnon, who opened the Mechanicsville restaurant in 1985 and leased the business to Michael Katzkikis in 2001, recently took it over again before closing March 13.

Gagnon had the business going for three months since taking over in December, but said it was too hard on him and his wife, Margie. They were working 12-hour shifts, he said, and labor was hard to come by. 

"My wife is 79 and working behind the line because we couldn't find cooks," he said, referring to her job as food organizer or kitchen boss.

He's currently looking for another restaurant owner to keep the business going, if possible, he said, noting he's been approached by a realtor, used car sales and other business entities. 

"It's looking like we won't be able to find anyone to keep it going," Margie said on Friday, March 25. 

Their daughter, Debbie Buckler, who co-owns the Foxy Fish two doors down from the diner with her husband, David, said her dad was exhausted.

She also said labor has been hard to come by, noting the Foxy Fish hired some staff from Bert's 50's Diner when it closed.

Bert said people must've taken 100 photos with him at the iconic business during the last three days they were open. The restaurant, located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, is known for the hotrod car on its roof.

"It was grand," he said. "I met a lot of old folks that I used to deal with all the time. It's a hard business to begin with. If you're not young and full of pep, you're going to fall behind."

"We're so touched by the outpouring of the community," Margie said. 

