Thanks to COVID-19, the “Big Conversation” just got bigger.
The Southern Maryland project aimed at breaking down the barriers of “racism and privilege” resumes Sunday in a virtual, two-hour meeting. Sunday’s event is the first in a three part series, and because it will be virtual, there is room for plenty of folks.
The theme is “Building trust in our health care systems. How were the present systems built?” The participants will also weigh in on why the established health care systems “no longer work.”
The discussion will include a presentation by Steven K. Ragsdale, an associate faculty member at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and former hospital administrator.
Diane Davies, event chair, told Southern Maryland News that organizers have received “a very good response,” and several have signed up for Sunday’s webinar, which begins at 3 p.m.
While the pandemic has pushed healthcare and some of its inequities to the forefront, Davies explained the topic was chosen a long time ago.
“Our group studies a topic for almost a year,” Davies said. “We try to interview national experts but also local residents. We were going to present this in March of 2020 but realized there way no way we could.”
Group leaders did not have the expertise to organize and utilize a virtual meeting as an alternative to the traditional live meeting.
Past conversations have been held at Middleham and St. Peter’s Parish in Lusby and have drawn large crowds. The project receives grant funding from the National Episcopal Church USA through the Lusby church. Significant support for the project comes from Maryland Humanities through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Maryland Historical Trust, plus the state’s departments of planning and labor.
Davies said subsequent sessions on health care issues are scheduled for Sundays, May 23 and June 13.
In addition to Ragsdale’s presentation, there will be a question and answer session.
Preregistration by Saturday is required for Sunday’s session; go to Building Trust in Our Health Care Systems (Zoom) on the Calvert Library website at libnet.info.
Davies added that attendance at all three sessions is encouraged, however, one must attend either session one or two to participate in the third session.
“We intend to record the sessions and make them available on YouTube a couple of days after each session,” she added.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews