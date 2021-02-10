Solomons resident Ted Haynie recently gave Southern Maryland News an update on his efforts to collect bicycles for the organization Bikes For the World.
Haynie, a Solomons resident who was an educator with Calvert public schools for many years, said in an interview late last year that he had established a drop-off location for “gently used bicycles” at the Calvert County Storage Facility on Broomes Island Road in Port Republic.
Bikes For the World, a Rockville-based nonprofit, disassembles the donated cycles, packs them and ships them to third-world countries that lack transportation options for many of its citizens. In addition to the altruistic aspect of this effort, Taylor Jones, the organization’s executive director, pointed out that reusing the bikes lessens the amount of scrap metal a jurisdiction would be collecting, not to mention slows the pileup of discarded material in landfills.
“We have about 35 to 40 bikes ready for the Rockville warehouse with more coming in all the time,” Haynie said late last month.
During the morning hours of Feb. 4, Haynie, with the help of his neighbor, Dave Skulsky, loaded up two trailers, each hitched to a pickup truck, with the donated bikes that were housed in the large container provided by Calvert County government.
“There are some nice bikes here,” Skulsky remarked as he and Haynie lined up the cycles on the trailers.
As it turned out, on transport day the number of bicycles stood at 50, according to Haynie.
The two men then embarked on their 67-mile trek to Rockville for storage in the warehouse. The timing of the trip turned out to be ideal, as the day was in marked contrast to the four previous days of off-and-on winter precipitation and high winds.
Jones confirmed last Friday that the Calvert County shipment had arrived and the packing process had already been completed. The disassembled bikes were stored in 40-foot high shipment containers.
“They’ll go out in the next shipment,” said Jones. “I’m not sure where — either the Philippines, Costa Rica or Rwanda. We try to do two shipments a month.”
Jones told Southern Maryland News the containers are sent to Baltimore where they are either put on a ship or transported by train to the West Coast. The latter is where the shipments bound for the Philippines are sent.
“This is the first drive that's been done in quite awhile” in rural Maryland, Jones said. “It’s nice to kind of expand the footprint.”
Late last week, Haynie reported that in addition to the 50 bikes, he “forwarded $625 in monetary donations.” The monetary donations help Bikes For the World defray shipping costs.
“I’m tremendously pleased and gratified by the participation and generosity of the Southern Maryland community,” Haynie said.
Anyone who would like to donate bikes, money or time to Bikes For the World can contact Haynie at 443-532-6200.