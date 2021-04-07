All three counties in Southern Maryland would get an additional early voting center if Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signs a bill on his desk that would reform the state's election law.
The bill, introduced by Del. Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery), the House's majority leader, will have a similar effect to a few counties as a separate, dead bill introduced by Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's) following debate last election season over St. Mary's single early voting site, which Crosby called "voter suppression" due to its location miles away from the population center of the southern end of St. Mary's.
Luedtke's bill completed its venture in the Maryland General Assembly last week after the state Senate gave it final approval.
About 14 new early voting locations will pop up in the 2022 election season due to the bill, according to the bill's fiscal note, including one more in each Southern Maryland county, as the bill will require St. Mary's and Calvert to have two early voting centers and Charles to have three.
Local boards of elections must now begin the process of determining where early voting centers will be located.
"I do think that if you have two [early voting centers], that you remove one, and make it north and south," St. Mary's Commissioner John O'Connor (R) said at a recent county commissioners' meeting, referring to removing the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department voting site and relocating the two sites to population centers on opposite ends of the county.
"I think the key thing to look at in this, is that what happens in the primaries, has to happen in the general," he said, meaning another center would have to be in the fiscal 2022 budget.
A single early voting center costs from $160,000 to $190,000 to operate depending on facility charges and the number of election judges that are hired, Wendy Adkins, St. Mary's elections director, said via email.
Adkins said elections boards will have to consider a site selection plan from the state board of elections which guides whether a site is suitable, based on parking, security, accessibility, public transportation, crowd management and space for electioneering.
New locations will have to be approved through the local and state boards of elections. The bill also gives local governments and elections boards the authority to create an additional early voting center, if needed.