Two companion bills that would ban a "forever" chemical in the production of firefighting foam, rugs and carpets have a local connection.
California resident Christine Taylor, 44, said she recently testified via Zoom on behalf of Senate Bill 273 and House Bill 275. The bills, which are named after her late husband, George "Walter" Taylor, would ban the production of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly referred to as PFAS, in three products.
George Taylor, who was a paid firefighter at Patuxent River Naval Air Station for 19 years, died in 2020 at age 46 from metastatic neuroendocrine cancer related to “occupational exposures.”
Christine Taylor said she got involved at the request of the International Association of Firefighters last fall, noting that similar legislation had been introduced the past several years.
Sen. Sarah K. Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel) and Del. Sara N. Love (D-Montgomery County) are cosponsors of the bills. Elfreth did not return a phone call for this story by deadline.
Christine Taylor said her late husband began volunteering as a firefighter in Solomons at age 15 and also volunteered for the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department after they moved from Calvert County.
Christine Taylor said she decided to get involved not only to honor the memory of her late husband, but also for his "brothers and sisters" who are firefighters today.
She noted that two of their four children are volunteer firefighters. Kayla Taylor, 21, volunteers with Leonardtown and Solomons fire departments while Justin Taylor, 16, volunteers with the Leonardtown company. Kayla also works full-time as an emergency medical technician and was one of those hired in July 2021 when St. Mary's County began using some paid EMTs, Christine said.
In December, the Maryland Public Interest Research Group released a report calling on the state to establish limits for PFAS in water and hold the chemical industry accountable for the damage PFAS have caused.
PFAS is used in firefighting foam at military installations but is also used as coatings for non-stick pans, paper products, textiles such as raincoats and boots, and electronics.
PFAS can cause kidney cancer, thyroid disruption, reduced responses to vaccination and other health problems, according to Maryland Public Interest Research Group. It also results in increased risk of gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, low birth weight and childhood obesity, according to a National Institutes of Health report.
During the St. Mary's County commissioners' Feb. 15 meeting, they voted 5-0 to send a letter of support for the two PFAS bills with amendments.