St. Mary’s commissioners will conduct a public hearing on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. to obtain citizens’ input on a legislative proposal granting the board the authority to bill residents for ambulance rides.
While the county’s EMS system was at critical mass earlier this year, county commissioners worked to provide extra help, slotting $475,000 of CARES funds to hire supplemental personnel to decrease volunteer rescue squad response times and increase efficiency. They also began a discussion on the potential of EMS billing to help pay for rescue squad services once the CARES funding was no longer available.
The supplemental staffing that has been provided to rescue squads has been very successful in the early stages but each of the seven rescue squads have been expressing concern regarding the approaching date of Dec. 31 when the funding runs out, and their need to continue with supplemental staffing through next year.
Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services, told commissioners he held a meeting with all of the county rescue squads to discuss the possibility of EMS transport billing centralized services being administered by St. Mary’s County government. The greatest takeaway from this meeting was that all in attendance agreed supplemental staffing provided by the county needs to continue after Jan. 1.
In regard to EMS billing, there were a number of questions and concerns raised by the rescue squads in regard to the memorandum of understanding as it is currently written. They were assured this was a first draft and the document would be developed to ensure all needs are met.
“There was a very spirited discussion which I thought was excellent,” Walker said at last week’s commissioners meeting. “A lot of things were brought out.”
He mentioned as the squads recently held elections, they have realigned leadership and are “assisting us in working through this EMS billing and making sure our MOU is properly stated.”
When asked in an interview this week, Walker said “this is not set in stone,” but a person could be charged between $400 and $600 for an ambulance ride and services. He added that staff want to make sure all departments are in agreement and emphasized “they are not going after anyone who can’t pay.”
“I want to thank everyone who participated at that meeting,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said at the Dec. 15 meeting. “Communication with the members is important … five out of the seven companies had not met with members along the way.”
It was previously decided Walker would contact an EMS billing collections vendor and begin discussion on implementing the billing in the county. According to meeting documents, the director recommended a transition of the contract employees to hourly employees.
“There’s no reason we shouldn’t start competitive procurements to get the billing underway and simultaneously finding the right provider of the services so these things can be done in parallel,” Morgan said.
While the estimated cost for contract personnel is $906,000 for the time period of Jan. 1, 2021, to June 30, 2021, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) noted he thought that total would cover the cost of the whole year.
“That’s only for six months?” he asked.
“That’s true,” Walker said, “however, that is for contract services. If we begin to convert that to hourly it would be less … roughly half.”
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) requested clarification on the process.
“The supplemental staffing is a temporary plan while we’re also working the EMS billing angle of it with the goal to … have individual departments hiring supplemental staff that they need. Is that correct?” Colvin asked.
“Honestly we aren’t clear on that. … Short-term is to make sure we have service on the streets,” Walker replied, claiming the availability of volunteers will partly depend on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Long-term, there’s still lots more discussion to be done.”
The commissioners approved the department of emergency services request to fund supplemental staffing of volunteer rescue squads between Jan. 1 and June 30 of next year in an amount not to exceed $906,000.
In addition to the evening public hearing, two morning public hearings will also be held on Jan. 5, with the first regarding the disposition of surplus property at 22695 Old Rolling Road in California beginning at 9:10 a.m. and the second on the consideration of a resolution to transfer to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department real property no longer needed for a public purpose, to begin at 9:20 a.m.
Due to social distancing guidelines, these public hearings will not be open to the public. However, it is possible to view them on SMCG Channel 95 or the St. Mary’s government’s YouTube channel or to listen to the public hearing by calling 301-579-7236, access code 963443#. In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via email at csmc@stmarysmd.com, mailed to P.O. Box 653 Leonardtown, MD 20650, or made by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1234, to speak via telephone during the hearing. Video clips may also be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 12.
