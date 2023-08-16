Mark Southerland

Mark Southerland delivers a presentation related to Safe Skies Maryland's efforts to curb unnecessary bird deaths.

 SAFE SKIES MARYLAND PHOTO

For nature lovers it’s a truly alarming trend — national ornithologists report there are 29% fewer birds in the U.S. than in 1970.

Members of a six-year-old initiative called Safe Skies Maryland have declared the construction industry owns some of the blame.


  

