For nature lovers it’s a truly alarming trend — national ornithologists report there are 29% fewer birds in the U.S. than in 1970.
Members of a six-year-old initiative called Safe Skies Maryland have declared the construction industry owns some of the blame.
In a presentation delivered July 31 during the monthly meeting of the Calvert County Environmental Commission, Safe Skies Maryland co-founder Mark Southerland reported that ornithologists estimate that nationwide “1 billion birds die every year in window collisions.” Southerland stated the deaths are “due to increases in the use of glass and and architectural or nighttime lighting.”
Southerland, who lives in Howard County, declared the situation is “not sustainable.”
Furthermore, he told presentation attendees that “no birds are safe — all species from hummingbirds to raptors die.”
Southerland, an environmental consultant and holder of a doctorate degree, added that even the healthiest of birds are vulnerable. Among fledgling birds, the highest deaths occur during migration. Iconic birds, like Maryland’s famous Baltimore oriole, are declining in number, too. The unfortunate deaths have a significant impact on reproduction.
Not all the news is negative, though. The Maryland General Assembly passed legislation this year on its final day that will require the state’s Department of General Services to establish and periodically update standards for state buildings to conserve energy and minimize adverse impacts on birds.
The legislation — the Maryland Sustainable Buildings Act of 2023 — has been signed into law by Gov. Wes Moore (D) and will take effect Oct. 1.
“This act will save wild birds’ lives while reducing state energy costs,” Carolyn Parsa, Safe Skies Maryland director, declared after the governor put his signature on the measure.
Southerland showed environmental commission members images of various visual barriers birds can see that won’t prompt the fatal mistake of hitting the glass while in flight.
“Many buildings are retrofitting to become ‘bird-safe,’” Southerland said.
He noted that the National Aquarium in Baltimore and the Department of Natural Resouces’ Tawes State Office Building in Annapolis are examples of bird-safe, retrofitted structures.
Southerland cited the American Institute of Architects as an ally of the Safe Skies initiative, affirming the organization agrees bird-safe standards can be met in new construction without additional costs.
Ronald Klauda, the current chairman of the Calvert County Environmental Commission, told Southern Maryland News he was quite impressed with Southerland’s presentation and has asked the full commission to consider recommending to the county commissioners, planning commission and the departments of public works and planning and zoning “that bird-safe building practices be incorporated” in upcoming construction projects, including the new county administration building and the new Northern Middle School.
The environmental commission will meet Aug. 28 at Calvert Library’s Prince Frederick Branch and could vote on Klauda’s recommendation at that time.