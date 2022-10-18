With schools in Maryland facing issues ranging from pandemic-related learning losses to safety, voters will go to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for local board of education candidates.
For that reason, the Local News Network at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism sent a questionnaire to all 155 school board candidates in Maryland to get their views on important issues. The results are compiled in the Capital News Service Board of Education Voter Guide.
Among the 102 Maryland school board candidates who responded to a Capital News Service survey on education issues, 16 named learning loss stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic as the key issue facing schools in their district. Another 16 cited other academic performance issues as most important.
Meanwhile, only 11 cited social issues, such as critical race theory and books about sexuality in school libraries, as the most important issues facing their schools.
That may come as a surprise after tensions about critical race theory and library books erupted at school board meetings in many states last year. But the concerns about pandemic-related learning loss, and academic performance in general, come as no surprise to Susan Getty, vice president of the Maryland State Board of Education.
“I think it's a big issue for the candidates because it literally affected every child,” Getty said in an interview.
The candidates’ concerns about learning loss span the state as well as the political spectrum. Candidates in 10 Maryland counties, from Allegany County in Western Maryland to Wicomico County on the Eastern Shore, named learning loss as the top issue in the CNS survey.
The focus on learning loss comes at a turning point for public education in Maryland and across the country.
The debates about the teaching of the nation’s racial history, along with parental concerns about books about sexual identity, have energized school board races in Maryland as well as nationwide. The CNS survey responses, along with a review of the websites of candidates who did not respond to the survey, show that social conservatives are now running for board seats in at least 13 of Maryland’s 23 counties.
Given the newfound intensity surrounding school board races, the new Local News Network at the University of Maryland’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism sent questionnaires to all 155 state school board candidates running in the Nov. 8 election for this Capital News Service project.
Candidates were asked open-ended questions about the top education issue, the teaching of history, the removal of books from school libraries, school safety and other key matters. The candidates’ answers are detailed in a voter guide published on the CNS website and available for republication by any news organization in the state.
Learning loss and overall student performance emerged as the top issues in the survey even though it’s difficult to know exactly how far behind students fell. Because of the pandemic, the Maryland State Department of Education did not release its county-by-county school report cards — its most comprehensive look at how students are learning — in 2020 or 2021.
The state education department said it plans to release test score results for the 2021-2022 school year in January. But Getty, of the state school board, said a few measurements show that Maryland is following the national trend of learning loss due to the pandemic.
Among them is the 2021 Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, which showcased that there are more students than before the pandemic who need targeted extra support to be ready for school, Getty said. Fifth and eighth grade students also lacked proficiency in science, according to testing this year.
Nationwide, NWEA, a nonprofit school testing organization, reported that students in the 2021-2022 school year graded 5 to 10 percentile points lower in math than they would in a typical year, while grading 2 to 4 points lower in reading.
Getty said the state is trying to address the learning loss issue by targeting students who need help the most. She said the state has received funding from the federal government for COVID-19 recovery, which is being spent on increased mental health services as well as tutoring and summer programs aimed at bridging the achievement gap.
“We're not trying to go back and recapture what we used to do,” Getty said. “We're trying to move forward and do a better job at educating the underserved students.”