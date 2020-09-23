Linda Scott’s 7-year-old grandson, Jase, came in quite handy recently.
Scott, 67, was on a pier crabbing in Solomons around noon on Saturday, Aug. 23, when a loose board flipped as she stepped on it, causing her to fall into Back Creek. The pier is one of three located between Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church and J.C. Lore Oyster House.
“I was panicking,” Scott said, explaining that she fell into 7 or 8 feet of water at high tide. “My hat, glasses and flip flops were washed away by the current,” she said, adding that one flip flop surfaced later.
Jase found a cell phone and called his mother, Sandra Scott of Lusby. Then he brought a small step ladder to the end of the pier and placed it in the water. Linda said that edges of the ladder were too sharp to climb, but she swum over to it and held onto it for several minutes.
Then she swam under the pier and another adjacent one to get to a pier that she and her husband own. Jase then put a milk crate upside down in the water, which she used as a step to climb up to the pier. At that point, her son, Kevin Scott, and grandson, Will Scott, were on scene — they had been called by Jase’s mom — and helped lift her up.
“I was a mess,” Linda said. “I injured my back. It was black and blue.”
“If it wasn’t for him getting that ladder, giving you time to take a break, it would’ve been over,” Allen Scott, her husband, said.
Jase was given an award by the Calvert County commissioners on Sept. 15 for helping save his grandmother’s life.
“It felt good,” the boy said. Linda said Jase later told his mother, “Mamaw stopped, froze right in the air.”
Linda and Allen Scott live in Solomons and have 10 grandchildren. She is assistant director of The Hermitage at Solomons, an assisted living center she has worked at for 21 years.
